Bella Hadid Locks Lips With Lil Miquela In A Steamy Calvin Klein Ad

Bella Hadid is sending pulses racing in a new Calvin Klein ad, in which she makes out with Lil Miquela, per Page Six.

The model and social media star begins the video modeling a black t-shirt with “Calvin” written on it. Paired with the crop top is a pair of black biker shorts and matching sneakers. Bella’s hair is slicked back and she wears no jewelry or makeup.

“Life is about opening doors,” she narrates, as she stands against a white wall. The shadows of road signs are the only other visual interest in the frame.

However, the shadow of another figure soon becomes visible. The figure, wearing two side buns, walks towards Bella as dreamy music plays in the background.

The face of the figure finally emerges — surreally as Lil Miquela. Lil Miquela, also known as Miquela Sousa, began as a digital art project and is made from CGI. Despite being fictional, she became a social media influencer. Even her Instagram home page describes her as a 19-year-old “robot.”

As Michaela, clad in a red Calvin Klein tracksuit, comes forward, Bella turns to face her. Bella then tenderly strokes Miquela’s freckled face before kissing her. Bella’s narration continues during the make out session.

“Creating new dreams you never knew could exist.”

After the kiss, the two remain in an embrace as the camera pans out and darkness falls on the couple.

The caption for the video emphasizes the surreal nature of the clip.

“19-year-old robot Lil Miquela blurs the lines of truth and fiction with Bella Hadid. Is this a dream or real?”

Though the model is currently dating singer The Weeknd, since the ad’s release, many have wondered if this was a way for the younger Hadid sister to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Nylon magazine was one of the publications theorizing the message of the ad.

“We definitely didn’t know that a kiss between a real human and Lil Miquela, an AI configuration, could exist, so Hadid is definitely right about that. But beyond that, what, exactly, does this mean? Is Hadid coming out as queer? Is Lil Miquela?”

Similar questions have been asked of Lil Miquela. The CGI figure reposted the video on her Instagram and called the lip lock her “truth.”

“I am here. That is my truth.”

She used a similar caption in another picture posted with Bella.

The video is one of several in Calvin Klein’s new ad campaign, which also stars Indya Moore, Troye Sivan, A$AP Rocky, and Billie Eilish.