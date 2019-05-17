Farrah Abraham Slammed In Latest Cleavage-Flaunting Video

Farrah Abraham doesn’t appear to be having much luck. Her latest Instagram video is being slammed from every possible angle, although the Teen Mom OG star did receive love on Mother’s Day.

On May 17, Farrah updated her Instagram. The video shows the 27-year-old in a daring, low-cut dress. The silver number comes with the star’s signature cleavage-flashing, but fans appear to be responding poorly – both to the assets it’s containing and the “diamond gift” that Farrah’s giveaway post involves.

Speaking right into the camera, Abraham thanks fans for “celebrating my birthday month with me.” Fans appear rewarded with the chance to win an Aporro tennis chain “diamond set.” The video’s caption comes complete with instructions on how to enter. Promises of diamonds don’t seem to be generating much of a positive response, though. One fan called Farrah out on the plastic surgery she’s openly admitted to, per E Online. Their comment also seemed to question the legitimacy of the gift itself.

“Fake jewelry from a fake person. Appropriate.”

A separate user responded with a hashtag, per their reply.

“#FRAUDFARRAH”

One of the most-liked comments came from a user appearing to have done some research.

“you’re not even following them nor them you and you want all of us to follow them #scam #hoax #fraud #followfarmingscam”

Other comments seemed to take a swipe at Farrah’s Cosmopolitan-reported “adult entertainment” career.

“I thought you preferred pearl necklaces Farrah,” one user wrote.

Dozens more replies slammed the mother. They accused Farrah of erasing prior giveaway posts and being significantly older than her 27 years. Sadly, for this controversial reality face, Instagram trolling has become commonplace. While other celebrities find themselves specifically targeted – for example, in Photoshop scandals – Farrah appears the victim of a mass wave of hate.

Noteworthy, however, is that a fair number of fans did respond positively. The comments section to today’s video clearly shows fans following the tagging instructions. There’s no denying that the most-liked comments are the most negative ones, though.

Farrah rose to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Alongside young mothers such as Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood, Farrah continued her reality career on the hit Teen Mom OG show. As the above-mentioned Cosmopolitan report states, Farrah has been “fired” from the franchise. Abraham is a mother of one. Her daughter, Sophia is being raised by a single mother.

For today, it would seem that Instagram is singling Farrah out (and not for the best reasons).