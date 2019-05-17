‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Luke Parker’s Ready To Admit He’s Already In Love With Hannah Brown In Episode 2

Monday, May 20, viewers will get to see Hannah Brown’s first dates in Episode 2 of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 season. She has a lot of guys who are already smitten with her, but spoilers tease that first impression rose recipient Luke Parker is ready to make a stunning and public proclamation regarding his feelings for her.

E! News shares a sneak peek into the episode airing on May 20. As The Inquisitr revealed, the first group date of the season will throw a handful of Hannah’s suitors into a pageant where they will try to score the group date rose. Each of the men will need to make a speech, perform a talent, and display their best asset.

The teaser for Monday’s show reveals that this will be called the “Mr. Right Pageant,” and the guys will go to great lengths to impress Hannah. The Bachelorette spoilers confirm that Miss J. Alexander of America’s Next Top Model will be judging the pageant, as will drag queens Alaska and Alyssa Edwards.

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that Luke will decide to go big with his opportunity to make a speech for Hannah. He will say that he is starting to fall in love with her, and the preview suggests that she will be pretty tickled to hear this.

However, Parker’s fellow contestants aren’t quite as impressed. One of Brown’s bachelors will essentially tell Luke that declaring his love for Hannah after spending about two hours total with her is “blasphemy.” From the sounds of things, some of the other guys may also make it clear they think Luke’s declaration was over the top.

While Luke may have thought this revealing speech would essentially guarantee him the group date rose, The Bachelorette spoilers hint that he’ll be disappointed to learn that someone else managed to top him. The buzz is that musician Jed Wyatt will write and perform a song for Hannah and end up with the group date rose.

Will Luke’s approach to wooing Hannah be successful in the long run? The Bachelorette spoilers previously detailed by The Inquisitr suggest that he will become an early contender for that final rose. However, both Brown and viewers may begin to see some potential signs of trouble with Parker.

ABC executive Rob Mills chatted with Variety and shared a bit of a teaser about Luke. Mills notes that Parker almost immediately falls in love with Hannah, but he adds that this suitor may be a bit like notorious veteran contestant Chad Johnson, and that cannot be taken as a good sign.

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that Hannah Brown will have her hands full this spring as she gets to know Luke Parker and the rest of her remaining suitors. Does she find her Mr. Right? Spoilers haven’t emerged revealing that tidbit yet, but it does look like viewers will have a lot to buzz about as this season plays out.