Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Tiny Red Bikini On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel is ready for summer, and so is her impressive bikini collection. The Victoria’s Secret Angel modeled yet another number from her swimsuit line on Instagram today that seriously brought the heat and was sure to get pulses racing.

The latest shot of Candice doing her thing was shared to the Instagram account for her clothing line Tropic of C on Friday, May 17, and it was red hot. The beauty sizzled as she struck a sensual pose for the camera, wearing a set of minuscule red bikini bottoms that hardly covered up any skin and put her dangerous curves on display.

The piece was the curve bottom in the color hibiscus from the swimwear line and did the model nothing but favors. The barely-there number was designed with an extremely high cut, exposing Candice’s long, toned legs and curvy booty almost in its entirety, while its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist. On her top half, the South African bombshell skipped the matching top, opting for a white T-shirt with a graphic of Africa on it. The beauty tied the extra fabric in a dainty knot at the small of her back to give it a cropped style, giving fans an even better glimpse of her impressive abs.

Candice looked like she was in pure bliss as she posed for the camera with her eyes closed, her blonde tresses blowing in the wind behind her. She was captured running her fingers through her hair, expertly positioning her arms in a way so not to cover up her minimal makeup look that let her features shine.

Fans of the catwalk queen went absolutely wild for her latest sizzling social media upload. At the time of this writing, the steamy shot has already racked up more than 2,200 likes after just one hour of going live on Instagram, as well as a number of comments complimenting Candice’s jaw-dropping display.

“Candice is so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

This is not the first bikini snap of Candice that has graced social media this week. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe modeled another skimpy two-piece earlier this week and left very little to the imagination as she did so.

In a post shared to the Tropic of C account on Wednesday, the stunner rocked a minuscule, navy blue bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The tight, bralette style top of the set showed some serious skin, which she paired yet again with the curve bottom, this time in the admiral blue color, creating for a seriously eye-popping display.