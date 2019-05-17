Rita Ora Flaunts Cleavage & Washboard Abs In Sultry Instagram Pic

Rita Ora had a blast at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. The gorgeous singer and actress made a splash at the prestigious event, turning heads in a spectacular two-piece lilac gown from the Zuhair Murad Couture collection.

And it seems that the party went on long after the event, if her latest Instagram update is of any indication. Earlier today, the “Hot Right Now” hitmaker took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry post-festival photo, showing her 14.8 million Instagram fans how she spent the night after the festival ended.

In the steamy snap, Rita is lounging in bed with a drink in hand. Still wearing the fabulous pastel gown, the blond bombshell showed off her hourglass curves in the show-stopping two-piece – an embellished, semi-sheer number made up of a form-fitting, long skirt and a skimpy bra.

Snug on the hips, the floor-length skirt hugged her voluptuous silhouette in all the right places, clinging to every sinuous curve in sight. Meanwhile, the barely-there bra put her busty assets on display, showing her ample décolletage and exposing a great expanse of toned, tanned skin.

Elegantly holding a champagne flute in her left hand, Rita lay down on the corner of the bed with her legs crossed. The “Only Want You” songstress channeled old Hollywood glamour in the sexy snap, striking a sultry pose as she stretched out her right hand to lean on it and lifted up her torso to offer a better view of the goods.

Rita cut a seductive figure in the alluring photo, looking every inch the siren in her revealing outfit. The Kosovo-born beauty flashed her washboard abs in the sexy attire, nearly spilling out of her scanty bra. At the same time, her curve-hugging skirt drew all of the attention to her sculpted hip, while also highlighting her taut waistline and incredibly flat stomach.

The 28-year-old stunner sent pulses racing in the daring attire. Looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze, Rita parted her lips in a provocative way, driving her Instagram followers wild in the process. Her fans flocked to the comments section to shower the singer with praises, comparing Rita to a “queen” and a “mermaid.”

“Damn,” wrote one fan, left so speechless by Rita’s beauty that they could only produce a monosyllabic response to the sultry snap.

“My fave girl on earth,” penned another, ending their message with a trail of flattering emoji.

In a previous photo posted late at night on Thursday, Rita gave fans a more detailed look at her exquisite Zuhair Murad gown. Shortly after the film festival ended, the singer showed off her dazzling dress in a couple of photos, one of which showcased the gorgeous lilac ensemble from head to toe.

Loading...

The images revealed that her gown also featured a long, padded-shoulder cape that draped down her back, forming a delicate train. Crafted from the same violet sheer tulle as the rest of the attire, and adorned with the same intricate floral beaded detailing, the cape added an ethereal quality to her look.

Rita proudly showcased her incredible figure in the curve-clinging attire, flaunting some deep cleavage and teasing her chiseled pins through the semi-sheer skirt. She teamed her outfit with white wedge platform heels and styled her platinum tresses in soft waves that beautifully framed her face.

Making her very first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Rita partnered with ice cream brand Magnum for the 72nd edition of the hotly-anticipated event. In the caption of the photo, the singer thanked Magnum for their collaboration and even worked an adorable pun into her message when stating she “had the sweetest time.”