Alessandra Ambrosio Busts Out Of Minuscule Pink Bikini By The Pool For Steamy New Instagram Snaps

Alessandra Ambrosio’s latest bikini pic is sending temperatures soaring. The stunner wowed her fans in yet another number from her new swimwear line that sent them into an absolute frenzy.

The latest revealing shots of the 38-year-old was shared to the Instagram account for her swimsuit line GAL Floripa on Friday, May 17, and she certainly did not disappoint. The double post included an up close shot of the former Victoria’s Secret model sporting a minuscule pink bikini from the collection that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

Alessandra busted out of the minuscule, pastel-colored number that hardly contained her voluptuous assets as she lounged by the pool in the steamy new upload. The unique style of the piece was created with a half-triangle design that covered up the bare minimum of the stunner’s ample cleavage, making for an extremely busty display. In between the two barely-there cloths attempting to keep her breasts in place was a deep cutout right in the middle of her bosom held together with two thin, dainty strings that were loosely knotted together in the middle, drawing even more attention to her chest. A follow-up snap shared just minutes later revealed the lower half of the beauty’s pool day ensemble, as well as the rest of her flawless figure. The stunner sported an itty-bitty matching pair of light pink bikini bottoms that sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim midsection and washboard abs.

The Brazilian bombshell kept up the tropical theme of her look with a stack of shell-adorned choker necklaces and a set of matching pink sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun’s golden rays. She wore her brunette tresses down in a loose, messy fashion that spilled over her shoulders and sported very little makeup to let her natural features shine.

Fans of the supermodel and her new swimwear brand were loving the babe’s look and awarded the set of jaw-dropping snaps over 300 likes after just 15 minutes of going live to Instagram.

Alessandra has been heating things up over on her own personal Instagram account as well. This past week, the beauty has been in France for the Cannes Film Festival and has taken some time to share a look at a few of her red carpet looks from the event to her 9.9 million followers.

Earlier this morning, the stunner shared yet another glimpse at her red-hot look from Wednesday that was sure to turn some heads. Alessandra stunned in a bright red gown that had fabric trailing behind her in a billowy fashion and a thigh-high side slit that put her dangerous curves and long, toned legs completely on display, driving her fans wild.