Lindsey Vonn Gets Pulses Racing In Sensual Bikini Snap For ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’

Olympic star Lindsey Vonn is officially a three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model this year, and crushed her photo shoot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. As she’s enjoying her time in retirement from ski racing, she keeps herself busy modeling on tropical beaches.

The magazine’s Instagram account took to the social media site this week to post two snaps from the ski star’s photo shoot in Puerto Vallarta. The blonde bombshell is featured in the first photo, kneeling on a hammock. She shoots a seductive expression towards the camera lens as her long hair falls around her face and shoulders. She’s wearing a tiny multi-colored string bikini that reveals her modest chest and flat abdomen, the garment disappearing between her legs.

In the second photo, the model is on her hands and knees on a rock in front of the camera. She flashes a huge smile as she laughs at something off in the distance, and her hair blows around her face, partly covering her chest. However, her fans still get a glimpse of her cleavage, as her orange suit dips down to reveal the tops of her breasts. The former Olympic athlete completed the beachy look with a touch of black eye liner, mascara, and glossy pink lips.

In the caption, the sports magazine expresses their excitement at having Lindsey back in the family for the third time running. They write that she is back in a swimsuit — and that they wouldn’t have it any other way.

The account’s 2 million followers went crazy for Lindsey’s photos, many leaving messages calling the athlete “perfect” and a “goddess.”

“Many many kisses for you dear gorgeous and pretty lady,” one admirer wrote.

“Go get it @lindseyvonn!! You look amazing! So cool to see how far you’ve come with all your hard work!” a second supporter enthused.

Recently, Sports Illustrated spoke with Lindsey about how she felt being a returning swimsuit model. She gushed about how great it felt when the magazine asked her to model again, and that her self confidence has grown immensely over the three years that she’s been featured on the publication’s pages.

“Now being in my third issue its amazing to see how far I’ve come as a person. I’m finally confident in myself and I think you’ll be able to see that in the pictures.”

The winter-sports star added that she loves working with the crew members and fellow models on the photo shoots, and that her favorite part is being able to travel to beautiful locations around the world.