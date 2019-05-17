Bella Hadid Flashes Sideboob At Cannes In Latest Instagram Post

She may not be in the movie industry, but Bella Hadid sure knows how to rock up to the world’s biggest film festival in style.

Taking to the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the 22-year-old turned heads in a custom Dior gown that showed a little bit too much skin. She posted a video of herself arriving at the premiere of Rocketman in the French city on Instagram, and she looked stunning as always in a sheer, light pink long dress that featured several tiers of tulle, and had an asymmetrical neckline that revealed some sideboob without exposing excessive amounts of skin.

Bella had her long brunette locks styled into a classy up-do, and she wore statement dangling diamond earrings for an extra touch of glamour. She kept her makeup game pretty simple, wearing mainly some dark mascara and a nude-colored lipstick shade on her pouty lips, allowing for her breathtaking dress to really fully shine. She completed the look with some shiny jewelry, including a few bracelets and rings.

Although she is not an actress, the youngest Hadid sister has been attending Cannes for years now, as reported by Elle. This year, she was there representing Dior Makeup, and she had the pleasure to watch the new Elton John movie alongside some major movie stars. She posted a couple of snaps from the exclusive event on social media, writing, “I am so Grateful to have witnessed a movie like this tonight… The greatest casting and story… I laughed, cried… So powerful! Thank you!”

Bella has been pretty busy lately in terms of her modelling career, as she also took part in the new Calvin Klein underwear collection. Her latest photo shoot with the brand was a special one, as she managed to pose for the cameras with her beloved pets — her horses. She posted a few photos from the CK campaign on Instagram, describing the experience as “one of the happiest days of my career.”

Posing on a black horse with a matching black outfit, including black daisy dukes, fishnet tights, black boots and a black Calvin Klein bra, Bella, who is known for being a keen horse rider, appeared to be on cloud nine as she combined both of her passions. “My first love, my pure joy… My horses. Thank you Calvin for this,” she added.

Aside from those photos, the Vogue cover girl also shared a much racier snap of just her body while donning some cool-looking red underwear set with white bands that featured the iconic Calvin Klein logo.