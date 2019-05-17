‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: Port Charles Residents Hit The Red Carpet For The Nurses Ball

It is time for all of Port Charles to try to set aside their problems and differences so they can whoop it up at the Nurses Ball. General Hospital spoilers tease that the action begins with Friday’s episode, and fans have a lot to look forward to with this one.

The tradition of the Nurses Ball started 25 years ago and the event that kicks off with Friday’s episode will be the 15th since the soap started doing it. ABC has just released quite a few photos tied to the 2019 Nurses Ball and General Hospital spoilers tease that there will be romantic moments, fun performances, and some wild surprises.

Viewers probably won’t be shocked by any of the couplings attending the Nurses Ball, as the most stunning ones have already been previewed. Recent spoilers for General Hospital confirm that Sam will take Shiloh as her date and Ava will arrive with Kevin.

Sasha and Michael will attend the Nurses Ball together, and it looks like Sonny will get his first opportunity to meet Sasha. Maxie and Peter are heading to the event together too, and Lulu is hanging with them since Dante is gone.

Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson will be working the red carpet with Nina. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, General Hospital spoilers have revealed that there are a lot of great moments ahead involving Chase and Willow. Jax and Scott will both attend solo and fans will get to see some relaxed, happy moments involving Franco and Elizabeth.

General Hospital spoilers have teased that Jax will be offering somebody a glass of champagne, and now ABC’s photos reveal that it’s Nina who is on the receiving end of this offer. It’s understood that Jax will be sticking around Port Charles, and fans have been speculating about which Port Charles lady he might eventually romance.

Nina is engaged to Valentin and the two are supposed to tie the knot this month. However, fans know that this is going to implode soon when Nina finds out about Valentin’s schemes regarding Sasha. Could Jax be the one to heal her upcoming heartbreak?

The red carpet Nurses Ball arrivals may be mostly fun and games with everybody excited to get the event going. However, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that surprises are on the way next week as the event continues, and it wouldn’t be a true Nurses Ball without some drama and chaos.

Will Ryan disrupt the Nurses Ball as many fans are speculating? Will Finn finally pop the question to Nina? General Hospital spoilers suggest that this could become an especially wild event, and viewers can’t wait to see it all get going.