Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Her ‘Water Baby’

Khloé Kardashian posted an adorable photo of her daughter, True, on Instagram Friday that showed the toddler in a pink-and-white striped bathing suit with a matching pink wrap on her head and pink sunglasses. The tiny tot was smiling big for the camera while wearing two thin gold bracelets with gold earrings. The caption read, “My water baby.”

Khloé’s followers had nothing but nice things to say about the photo, commenting on how cute True is.

True just celebrated her first birthday last month and proud mom Khloé pulled out all the stops. The reality star posted a photo of her and True in matching dresses to mark the occasion. The Daily Mail reported that the set was designed especially for the two by August Getty Atelier.

The extravagant birthday bash included butterfly decorations, cotton-candy vendors, and thousands of balloons, People magazine reported. Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khadijah Haqq also attended the festivities. True’s father, Tristan Thompson, was also at the party. In fact, it was the first time he and Khloé had been seen together since the couple split up after news of his cheating with Jordyn Woods became known. Khloé was reportedly nervous about being around Thompson and kept a safe distance.

Despite the hurt Thompson caused her, Khloé still wants True to spend time with her father.

“It’s super important to Khloé that True spends as much time with Tristan as possible. Khloé wants True to have a great relationship with Tristan,” an insider said, per The Daily Mail.

In an interview with Laura Wasser on her podcast Divorce Sucks!, Khloé explained she wanted to keep things amicable around Thompson for True’s sake. The star said she wanted her daughter to have the same kind of experiences she had when she was growing up and that included having a father around. Khloé also said she was mindful about the energy she put off around her daughter, who can pick up on negative vibes, per TMZ.

On Mother’s Day, Khloé shared a selfie on Instagram of her and True both smiling from ear to ear. She made have celebrated the day as a single mother, but that did not appear to dampen her spirits. The celebrity seems to be keeping to her word and putting out positive energy by staying busy spending time with her loved ones and putting the drama behind her.

And from the looks of True’s latest photo, she is a happy little baby.