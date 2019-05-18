‘One Piece’ Chapter 943 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

The latest chapter of One Piece featured the death of one of the most loved and respected rulers in the Land of Wano, Tonoyasu. Tonoyasu made everyone in the Land of Wano believe that he’s the Witching Hour Boy – the thief roaming around the Flower Capital to steal from wealthy people and give it to the poor. However, during his execution, it was revealed that Tonoyasu is a very important person in the Land of Wano.

Tonoyasu’s real name is Shimotsuki Yasuie, a Daimyo of Hakumai who’s affiliated with the late Lord Kozuki Oden. Tonoyasu’s execution broke the heart and angered most people in the Land of Wano and as of now, One Piece fans must be excited to know how it will affect the upcoming war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates. Unfortunately, according to Otakukart, fans will be needing to wait a little longer to see the upcoming chapter of One Piece as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one-week break.

As Otakukart reported, One Piece Chapter 943 will be officially released on May 27, 2019, while the scans are expected to be available as early as May 25, 2019. So far, fans have started making their own predictions regarding what will happen next in the One Piece Wano Arc.

“One Piece Chapter 943 is going to be a great chapter, because we’ll see the aftermath of the execution of Yasu. As everyone knows, Yasu was a very important person at Wano Country, and he’s not going to be forgotten so easily. Shogun Orochi will definitely face backlash for killing Yasu. We’ll probably see the Samurai who have been captured get freed in the next chapter. At the same time, a new meeting might be held, and we’ll get to see what the plan to take down Kaido now is.”

Tonoyasu’s death is undeniably heartbreaking, but what he did and said before he died would benefit the Strawhat Pirates alliance. After claiming that the rumors he spread about the return of the Kozuki Clan are fake, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi may decide to free all the prisoners who had the mark of the Strawhat Pirates alliance on their body. Several powerful samurais will now be able to regroup with their comrades, while Hearts Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law could finally reunite with his crew, who was accused of spilling out the information about their plan.

One Piece Chapter 943 could feature the Strawhat Pirates alliance making a new plan that will give them a higher chance of taking down Emperor Kaido and freeing the Land of Wano from evil. It could also show a flashback of how Emperor Kaido used the SMILE devil fruit to control the emotion of the people of Ebisu Town.