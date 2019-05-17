Who Will Win The ‘Game Of Thrones’? Kate Beckinsale And Other Celebrities React

With the final episode of Game of Thrones approaching, The Los Angeles Times saw it fitting to ask celebrities that dropped by the newspaper’s studio who they think will end up sitting on the Iron Throne.

“You know it’d be cool to see Tyrion win. I think Tyrion’s awesome,” said Anthony Carrigan of Barry.

Eric McCormack of Will and Grace fame had a different feeling.

“I gotta go team Jon Snow, I gotta go Jon. There’s no one more noble, he’s earned it.”

Ralph Macchio of Cobra Kai said that there are so many theories, and he just wants the series to keep going. Meanwhile, Jared Harris of Chernobyl said he keeps going around in circles, trying to answer the question himself.

But others didn’t appear to be familiar enough with the show to give a real answer.

“I’m gonna say a dragon,” said Kate Beckinsale of The Widow, and Christina Hendricks of Good Girls quickly asked for the next question.

While some fans are theorizing about what will happen in the finale, others have turned their discontent with the final season towards showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, as The Inquisitr reported. One fan even started a petition on Change.org demanding that the season be remade with more competent writers.

But regardless of your feelings on the recent season, it won’t be the last we see of the Game of Thrones universe. As The Inquisitr reported, HBO is currently working on a prequel series, reportedly called Bloodmoon, which appears to be the working title. As of now, Naomi Watts is reportedly on board, rumored to be playing Nissa, wife of Azor “Lord of Light” Ahai.

George R. R. Martin — the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series that Game of Thrones is based on — previously said that he wanted the prequel series to be called The Long Night, which alludes to the book series’ legend about the creation of the White Walkers.

We asked some of TV's biggest stars: Who will be the last person – or dragon – standing at the end of the Game of Thrones finale? pic.twitter.com/G7Dwl0uI8W — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 17, 2019

Although we don’t know much about Bloodmoon, HBO released a synopsis that reveals the focus on the series.

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”

The Game of Thrones series finale airs on HBO on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. EST.