Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Recreate Iconic Miami Photo In Skimpy Bikinis On Instagram

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have already taken Miami, and now they’re taking the Turks and Caicos Islands. The reality stars took to Instagram on Friday to show off their modern recreation of the cover photo for their 2009 Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off series Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami. What a difference 10 years has made!

Kourtney shared the recreation and the original photo on her Instagram feed. The first image, taken on their vacation in Turks and Caicos this year, showed the sisters posing on the edge of a yacht in the water.

Khloe, 34, stood with her back leaning against the door and one foot on the ledge. She wore a leopard print thong bikini that showed off her toned legs and abs. To accessorize the look, the Good American founder opted for gold chains, matching bracelets, and black sunglasses. Khloe’s short blond hair fell behind her head in small braids.

Menanwhile, Kourtney, 40, stood with both feet on the ledge as she balanced herself with one arm on the yacht and one behind her head, pushing her black hair back. The Poosh founder opted for a purple sparkling thong bikini that showed off her flat tummy and matching purple sunglasses.

The two sisters certainly look very different than they do in the second shot, which was taken in Miami 10 years ago, Both women had long wavy locks and opted for cut-out one-piece swimsuits, high heels, and jewelry.

“They’re sisters, not saints,” Kourtney captioned the photo set, mimicking the tag line of their series.

The series garnered over 600,000 likes. In the comments, fans couldn’t help but notice how much Kourtney and Khloe have grown.

“Did someone say glow-up?!” one user wrote with fire emojis.

“I’m shook this is iconic,” another said.

Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami aired for three seasons on E! from 2009-2013. The series followed the sisters as they traveled to Florida to open a branch of DASH boutique, their shared business venture at the time. The trip marked the first time Khloe, then 24, and Kourtney, then 30, were away from the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The reality stars have always been close with each other, which Khloe recently raved about in celebration of Kourtney’s 40th birthday. The mother of one appeared in a sweet video message for Kourtney on Keeping Up With the Kardashians last month, where she told her sister how much she loves and appreciates her, according to E! News.

She also opened up about their relationship in a sweet Instagram post.

“You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken,” Khloe wrote alongside photos of herself and Kourtney. “You’re my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I’m so thankful for that.”