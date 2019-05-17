Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Recreate Iconic Miami Photo In Skimpy Bikinis On Instagram

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have already taken Miami, and now they’re taking the Turks and Caicos Islands. The reality stars took to Instagram on Friday to show off their modern recreation of the cover photo for their 2009 Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off series Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami. What a difference 10 years has made!

Kourtney recently shared the recreation — and the original photo — to her Instagram feed. The first image, taken on their vacation to Turks and Caicos this year, showed the sisters posing on the edge of a yacht, backgrounded by beautiful blue waters.

Khloe, 34, stood with her back against a nearby door, one foot on the ledge. She wore a leopard print thong bikini that showed off her toned legs and abs. To accessorize the look, the Good American founder opted for gold chains, matching bracelets, and black sunglasses. Khloe’s short blonde hair fell behind her head in small braids.

Menanwhile, Kourtney, 40, stood with both feet on the railing as she balanced herself. She placed one arm on the yacht and one behind her head, pushing her black hair back. The Poosh founder opted for a purple sparkling thong bikini that showed off her flat tummy, and accessorized with matching purple sunglasses.

The two sisters certainly look very different than they do in the second shot, which was taken in Miami 10 years ago. Back then, both women had long, wavy locks and opted for cut-out one-piece swimsuits, high heels, and jewelry.

“They’re sisters, not saints,” Kourtney captioned the photo set, mimicking the tag line of their series.

These new images quickly garnered over 600,000 likes from Instagram fans. In the comments, fans couldn’t help but notice how much Kourtney and Khloe have grown.

“Did someone say glow-up?!” one user wrote, adding fire emoji.

“I’m shook this is iconic,” another remarked.

Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami aired for three seasons on E! from 2009-2013, per IMDb. The series followed the sisters as they traveled to Florida to open a branch of DASH boutique, their shared business venture at the time. The trip marked the first time Khloe, then 24, and Kourtney, then 30, were away from the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The reality stars have always been close with each other, something which Khloe recently raved about in celebration of Kourtney’s 40th birthday. The mother of one appeared in a sweet video message for Kourtney on Keeping Up with the Kardashians last month, where she told her sister how much she loves and appreciates her, according to E! News.

Khloe also opened up about their relationship in a sweet Instagram post.

“You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken,” Khloe wrote alongside photos of herself and Kourtney. “You’re my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I’m so thankful for that.”