‘BH90210’ Star Looking For Re-Election As President Of Screen Actors Guild

A former star of the 1990s Fox series Beverly Hills 90210 and current star of its reboot series BH90210 is looking for re-election as president of the Screen Actors Guild and AFTRA. Gabrielle Carteris, who portrayed Andrea Zuckerman on the series, has held the position of president for the actors’ union since 2016.

Variety reported that Carteris is seeking re-election for the union’s top national officer and the head of the ticket for the Unite for Strength and United Screen Actors Nationwide factions.

Carteris made the announcement for re-election on May 16. Fellow actor Matthew Modine, best known for his role as the United States Marine Corps Private Joker in Stanley Kubrick’s film Full Metal Jacket, also announced his candidacy, running as a candidate for Membership First, the self-styled progressive faction of the performers’ union, reported Variety.

Carteris was voted into her position as the replacement of actor Ken Howard following his death.

To roll out her campaign, Variety reported that the BH90210 star showed off endorsements from actors Octavia Spencer, Bryan Cranston, Geena Davis, Alan Alda, James Cromwell, Rita Moreno, J.K. Simmons, Jane Lynch, Alec Baldwin, Rosario Dawson, Clark Gregg, Maria Bello, Noah Wyle, and John Cho.

Carteris has also been instrumental in SAG/AFTRA’s work to put an end to sexual harassment in the workplace. During her tenure, the actress had to find a way to minimize any further sexual harassment against actors or actresses who auditioned for roles in places other than film studio offices, reported Variety.

She pushed forward legislation to enforce “strict limits” on auditions that are held in either hotel rooms or private homes in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal and the subsequent #MeToo movement.

SAG-AFTRA’s board is the ruling body for the actors’ union, which has about 160,000 members.

Carteris will star in the upcoming reboot of Beverly Hills 90210 on Fox titled BH90210. The series will reunite the original cast, including Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, and Brian Austin Green.

The reboot is already dealing with some serious production issues before it even hits the air, including the sudden exit of BH90210 showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and a handful of its senior writers simultaneously quitting the project.

Loading...

Variety reported that a source claims the dispute was over interference from two of the show’s lead actresses, while another noted that the writers were unhappy with one of the executives overseeing the project.

In the series, the actors will not be playing their characters from the show but rather heightened versions of themselves. There will also likely be a tribute paid to Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay. The actor, who starred in Riverdale on The CW Network, died earlier this year after experiencing a sudden stroke from which he never recovered.

BH90210 is set to debut on Fox August 7.