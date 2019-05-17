The Young Royals Have Their Own Whatsapp Group Chat

Royals, they’re just like us! According to Mike Tindall, who is married to the queen’s granddaughter Zara, Harry, William, Kate, and the other young British royals have a group chat on the communication app Whatsapp. Mike, a former professional rugby player, gave an interview giving away the exclusive details, per The Sun.

“It’s just about when you do try and set up get-togethers and if we’re all going to something that’s the same and take the kids.”

“I love that,” gushed an interviewer.

However, Princess Anne’s son-in-law insisted that it was not anything unusual.

“I think a lot of people have family WhatsApp groups, I don’t think it’s a new revelation.”

However, while Mike said that most of the discussions on the group chat were about planning and logistics, there was one important exception. As also reported by The Sun, Prince Harry allegedly announced over Whatsapp that he had become a father after wife Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child Archie.

The newest member of British royalty was born on May 6.

When the interviewer asked if Mike and wife Zara had visited the newborn, he replied that he not.

“We still haven’t managed to get together yet. It’s funny that everybody seems to think we’ve all been round but that’s not the way.”

However, Mike was quick to add that though he and his wife had not dropped by, they were nonetheless “overjoyed” by Archie’s arrival.

“I’m hoping we’ll get to see him soon but it doesn’t quite work that way. But he’s happy and healthy and they’re happy so all you can be for them is overjoyed.”

Zara and Mike have two children of their own: Mia, 5, and Lena, who turns 1 in a month. Mia has often been seen playing with Prince George, and Mike and Zara are excited for the prospect of Lena befriending both little Prince Louis and cousin Archie.

Though the royal family has often been seen as old-fashioned, many of the younger royals have been happy to embrace modern technology. For example, Princess Eugenie created a personal Instagram account shortly before her wedding where she shares personal photos as well as support for her charitable causes.

More recently, Harry and Meghan created a personal Instagram account as well, allegedly to have more control over their social media presence.

Moreover, it seems as if the social media zeal is rubbing off on Queen Elizabeth. As reported by The Inquisitr, the royal matriarch is hiring a new social media manager.