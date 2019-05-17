Kim Muhovics Busts Out Of Red Latex In Britney Spears-Inspired Snap

Kim Muhovics appears to be honoring Britney Spears today. The Australian model has sent her fans an Instagram picture with the “Toxic” singer’s signature red latexes – it even mentioned “Britney” in the caption.

Kim’s May 17 snap was taken indoors. While the background cabinets, couches, and indoor foliage aren’t quite channeling Britney’s iconic look, that is all changed by the outfit, as Muhovics is wearing a glossy latex bodysuit with matching pants. Both are pillar-box red. The bustier-like top is racy, cleavage-flaunting, and accentuated by light bouncing off the material. The photo also flaunts Kim’s hips – the model’s pants aren’t particularly low-rise, but a cheeky gap between them and the top have quite an effect. Muhovics’ platinum-blonde hair and an off-the-shoulder denim jacket in light shades complete her look.

The somewhat humorous caption suggests that Kim has replaced the 37-year-old pop icon. A fan comment picked right up on it.

“The new Britney”

“Spears,” another wrote.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Britney Spears donned a red latex catsuit for the video of her hit song “Oops!… I Did It Again.” The 2000-released single saw the star work her moves in a music video that is now iconic. While Britney’s all-in-one getup didn’t flash her cleavage, it did serve to propel the singer towards her current status as a sex symbol. Kim’s busty display is arguably more provocative, but her innocent facial expression steers clear of vulgarity. Today seems to be all about the fun.

Kim has 129,000 Instagram followers. This Melbourne-based blonde is loved for her carefree snaps, eye-catching smile, and varied updates. While some show Muhovics poolside or at the beach, others channel an urban love of city eateries. Most come with the model’s trademark grin, icy-blonde hair, and all-around happy vibes.

If today’s snap is proving anything though, it’s that Britney is just as influential now as she was in her heyday. Unlike many stars of the 2000s, whose careers have somewhat faded, the girl behind some of pop’s most legendary tracks remains front-page news. Britney may have made recent headlines for canceling her Las Vegas Residency, with her manager claiming she may never return to the stage, per Variety, but her grip on popular culture hasn’t gone anywhere.

Kim doesn’t always pose in latex outfits, though. This model mostly updates her Instagram in pastel-hued athleisurewear or multi-color bikinis. The blonde hair is, however, a standard.

Today’s post received over 2,300 likes and about 80 comments within three hours of being posted. Despite showing some Britney love today, Kim does not appear to follow Spears on Instagram. Clearly, fandom can be voiced in other ways.