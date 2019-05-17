NBA Trade Talk: Lebron James To The Pelicans In Exchange For Anthony Davis To The Lakers

Stranger things have happened, but this one is out there.

When the New Orleans Pelicans won the number one pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, fans knew that there must be a greater force on their side. All-Star Anthony Davis had publicly requested a trade last season and the franchise appeared to be in turmoil. Now, they have Zion Williamson on the way from Duke, and there are some who believe the best bargaining chip for AD may end up being LeBron James.

It’s hard to imagine that something like that could happen, but it’s honestly what some, such as Michael Rapaport, believe could happen.

The Inquisitr reported that the New York Knicks have jumped out as the frontrunners in the Anthony Davis trade sweepstakes, but are the Los Angeles Lakers totally out of it? After last year’s debacle with the Lakers, there have been reports that the Pelicans won’t even begin to think of doing business with Los Angeles.

Still, what if the right offer landed on the table?

Per a recent Twitter post, Michael Rapaport appeared on Fox Sports on Thursday and discussed what would make a trade of AD to the Lakers possible. He believes it could happen if the Lakers are willing to put LeBron James on the trading block and send him to New Orleans.

The Pelicans could offer Zion for LeBron James, the 4th overall pick and have enough space to go after another star this summer…like Kevin Durant.#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/xDOGnAOZ4Q — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) May 15, 2019

Rapaport stated that James really wants Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, but he believes it is the world of Linda Rambis and that she makes the decisions, not LBJ.

“I think because it’s Linda Rambis’ world and we’re all just living in it. They might say, ‘Ok, you want him in LA…you’re going to New Orleans, LeBron James. Do not be surprised if they trade LeBron James. “They have two more years that are guaranteed. It is obviously a circus. Some of it’s LeBron. Some of it is Jeanie Buss. Some of it is Linda Rambis.”

There have been rumors of the Lakers wanting to trade LeBron James and possibly considering what they could get for him. According to 247 Sports, that rumor came from people in the spin class of Jeanie Buss and that the rumors really aren’t credible at all.

Still, anything could happen in the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers now have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Pelicans kept saying they could never get the right trade offer from LA last season, but would that pick entice them to finally send Anthony Davis out west?

With the current season still going on and an NBA champion needing to be crowned, fans are already looking ahead to the offseason. Anthony Davis could end up in a number of new cities or stay put in New Orleans and play with Zion Williamson out of Duke. Then again, it’s not out of the question for a LeBron James trade to happen and for one of the greatest players ever to end up in the “Big Easy.”