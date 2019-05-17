‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Nick Has Chelsea’s Number

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, May 17, brings a day filled with drama and pain for Adam Newman. Plus, Nick revisits the past after Victor pushes his limits, Victoria gives Billy an answer, and Mia finds out who fathered her baby.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Arturo (Jason Canela) opened the envelope, and Mia finds out Arturo is the baby’s father. Later they confirmed their plans to leave Genoa City and move back to Miami, and Mia wanted to start considering baby names. At Sharon’s, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) opened the results, and found out he’ll be an uncle, and Sharon supported him. Part of Rey was disappointed to learn he wouldn’t be a dad, but Sharon assured him someday he’d make a great one and offered for him to spend time with Faith.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gave Billy (Jason Thompson) her answer. She loves him, she wants to live together, but she doesn’t want to get married. According to The Inquisitr, Billy was confused, but then he went into party planning mode for an event to announce that they’re a couple again. Sounds a bit like a wedding reception, but if it makes Victoria happy Billy is willing to go with it. They rented a suite at the Athletic Club and toasted their reunion and began making out.

What do you think will happen to Christian now that Adam is back? #YR pic.twitter.com/GeSkUaj7Mx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) May 15, 2019

Victor (Eric Braeden) dragged Adam (Mark Grossman) to Nick’s (Joshua Morrow). Victor told Adam that he wanted him to meet his biological son, Christian. Nick was furious that his dad barged in, and Adam didn’t appreciate being pushed into such an awkward situation. Eventually, Nick let Adam see Christian for a bit, and Adam told Victor he didn’t feel anything when he saw the little boy. Christian told Nick that his “uncle Adam” made him nervous.

Later, Nick looked at his phone and revisited messages that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) had sent him after she left town on October 15, 2018, November 29, 2018, and January 7, 2019. Nick had never replied to any of her texts.

Adam ranted at Victor for pulling such a stunt, and he told his dad that he regretted even returning to Genoa City. At the tack house, Adam started packing up his things to leave. Victor told Adam he would regret leaving Genoa City and heading back to Vegas, but Adam didn’t care. When Adam was nearly ready to go, somebody knocked on the door, and when he opened it, the person shot Adam in the stomach at point blank range.