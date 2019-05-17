Hailey Baldwin Did Not Catch Justin Bieber Texting Selena Gomez, Despite Tabloid Report

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s relationship has been tabloid fodder for some time now but there’s a new story about them that, if true, could rock the foundation of their marriage. Radar Online reports that Hailey found text messages on his phone from his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and they cite a source who claims that she “exploded” when she saw it.

“Justin is constantly talking about Selena, and Hailey is at her boiling point with all of this,” the alleged source said. “But when she caught Justin with Selena texts on his phone last week, Hailey absolutely lost it and reached out to Selena to tell her to stay away from her man!”

Radar Online also claims that Selena is thrilled about what’s going on.

“Selena thinks all of this is just hilarious because she knows that Justin will always love her and that Hailey is disposable. The worst part is that Hailey knows this too,” the “insider” added.

While this might sound like very bad news to the fans of the celebrity couple, celebrity news fact checker Gossip Cop reports that it’s nothing but fake news. According to their article, a spokesperson for Bieber has said that the story is completely false. Furthermore, Justin himself has said via Instagram that his marriage to Hailey had nothing to do with his previous relationship with Selena. He professed that he didn’t marry Hailey to get back at his ex-girlfriend, he married Hailey because he loves her.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married since September of 2018. But, although they’re already husband and wife, there’s speculation that they plan to have another wedding ceremony so that their friends and families can witness it. According to Harper’s Bazaar,the couple wanted to have a religious wedding in January of this year but it was postponed.

A source told People Magazine, that the ceremony was put off because they had issues finding a date that aligned with the schedules of their family and friends.

“There’s no real rush,” the source added likely because they are already married.

There are also claims that they postponed the wedding because of Justin Bieber’s mental health. He has long been open about his struggles with fame and the effect that it has had on his wellbeing.

As Harper’s Bazaar notes, there’s also speculation that the wedding might take place in Canada, Bieber’s home country. But we’ll only know if any of these rumors are true when/if the wedding actually happens.