Johnny Galecki Confesses That He Had Sex In His ‘Big Bang Theory’ Dressing Room In ‘Late Show’ Appearance

The Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Thursday night alongside his fellow actors from the sitcom. During the interview of the cast following the release of the series’ final episode, Galecki admitted to having had sex in his dressing room, reported The Daily Mail.

While chatting with the cast members of the CBS sitcom, Colbert asked the group if anyone had ever had sex in their dressing room. The 44-year-old actor was the only one to raise his hand along with a sheepish and embarrassed expression.

Kaley Cuoco, who is Galecki’s co-star and former girlfriend, quickly clarified that he had never had sex with her in his dressing room.

Simon Helberg, who plays Howard on the show, also chimed in with, “We all use Johnny’s dressing room.”

Joining the three actors on The Late Show were the rest of the cast’s main members, including Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, and Kunal Nayyar.

Colbert congratulated the group on the 12-season show, which included a total of 279 episodes, thanking them for the “‘significant cultural artifact created for American and world viewers.”

So sad the Big Bang Theory show is ending. Greatest show of all time! Thanks for 12 awesome years of laughter! #bigbangfinale https://t.co/mOaGHt8LxH — Susan Ball (@slball7687) May 17, 2019

The Big Bang Theory took first place for the longest-running studio sitcom in history when it aired its final episode on Thursday. The series finale highlighted the friendships of the quirky characters while celebrating several key accomplishments and milestones in the lives of the individuals.

The show ended with Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) winning the Nobel Prize in physics, a satisfying and well-deserved ending to their efforts. Additionally, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) found out that they were pregnant, a step that had already been taken by Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch).

The show’s ending was met with many different reactions from fans all over the world, who blew up social media with comments about the finale and messages for the actors. In addition to expressing their sadness for the show ending, most were happy with the finale and the way it ended.

One Twitter user wrote, “#BigBangTheory had the perfect ending- tears, laughs and a great ending! #BBT.”

“As far as series finales go, that was pretty good. Wrapped everything up nicely and didn’t kill anyone off!” another posted.

Yet another fan chimed in with, “WHAT A HEART FELT, GENUINE, TEAR JERKER OF AN ENDING @bigbangtheory I loved every minute of this episode. I will miss this show more than you know. THANK YOU for the last 12 years.”