‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey, 52, Stuns In A Tiny White Swimsuit

Cynthia defied ageing with her latest swimwear snap.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is defying the laws of aging with a stunning new swimwear shot shared to her Instagram account this week. The reality star showed off her toned body to her 2.4 million followers on the social media site on May 16 as she rocked a swimsuit and lay on her back in the pool during a sunny trip to Costa Rica.

The 52-year-old star proudly revealed her body in the light bathing suit as she soaked up the sun. Cynthia shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of aviator shades covering her eyes as she enjoyed a dip in the water, posing for the camera with one arm above her head.

In the caption of the snap, the Sharknado: The 4th Awakens actress revealed that the seriously sultry snap was taken by her boyfriend, Fox Sports correspondent Mike Hill, who she confirmed her relationship with back in August.

Cynthia’s fans just couldn’t seem to get over how much younger than her 52 years the RHOA star looked in the swimsuit snap. Many left sweet comments praising her for her body confidence in the comments section.

“Ms. Bailey is doing her thing!!!” one fan commented on the vacation photo. Another then told Bailey after seeing her posing in her swimwear, “You look so wonderful.”

Mike and Cynthia have been sharing various vacations snaps and videos with fans on social media ever since they headed to Costa Rica earlier this week.

One sweet photo shared by Mike showed the couple cuddling up and spending some quality time together as they both rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses to beat the sun.

As for how she got the incredible body she was showing off on social media this week, Cynthia hasn’t been shy about her passion for staying healthy and even revealed her diet secrets while speaking to People last year.

“I don’t deprive myself of anything that I have a craving for because I won’t stop thinking about it until I eat it already, and move on,” she told the outlet, adding that she also exercises portion control to keep herself in shape and prevent herself from overeating.

“Other than breakfast and dinner, I try to eat everything else in between on a bread and butter plate,” Bailey admitted, adding that her mantra is, “If it doesn’t fit, don’t force it!”

“I crave salty foods so I try to watch my sodium intake in order to prevent bloating,” she then continued, also revealing that staying hydrated is also a big priority for her as she drinks between three and five bottles of water every day.