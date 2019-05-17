Jade Cline Begins Filming For ‘Teen Mom’ After Jenelle Evans Firing

TMZ reports that MTV is already moving forward with filming Teen Mom 2 after Jenelle Evans was fired last week.

Although it was previously leaked that Jade Cline of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will be stepping in as a replacement, the official announcement is reportedly being filmed this weekend on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast in New York called Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley. Lowry will be co-starring in Teen Mom 2 along with Jade.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans was fired from the show — ending her nine-season run — after her husband, David Eason, reportedly killed her French bulldog. He claimed that the dog was getting violent with the couple’s 2-year-old daughter.

The incident didn’t just enrage fans, it also caused advertisers to begin pulling their support for Teen Mom 2, which is likely what pushed MTV to let Evans go.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Jenelle Evans is freaking out after MTV fired her because she because “she has zero savings.” https://t.co/omNIGTo3j7 — Radar Online (@radar_online) May 7, 2019

However, that’s not where the blowback ends. Earlier this week, Evans lost custody of her children to Child Protective Services (CPS) within days of Eason killing the dog. As The Inquisitr reported, she and her husband requested to get them back in court but were denied.

The 27-year-old mother will not likely get her children back for a year or more — per Radar Online — although this all depends on how the couple proceeds.

“Generally especially at first, the courts want to reunite the family so they try to get the parents to reform,” said an expert who spoke to Radar Online.

Loading...

“If they go to parenting classes, anger management, etc., and try to improve their parental skills, the kids can be returned.”

While the process often takes longer than a year, the expert highlighted that it’s up to the parents and their progression. If they cooperate and work to improve themselves, they may be able to get custody earlier. But if they don’t take the process seriously, they could lose custody of their children permanently.

Another legal expert told Radar Online that removing children from a home is an extreme step that is not only uncommon but reserved for situations where they are in danger of being physically or emotionally harmed.

Before Eason allegedly killed the dog, the couple was investigated by CPS on multiple occasions.