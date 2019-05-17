‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Strips Down To Tiny Bikini And Flaunts Busty Chest

Internet sensation Yanet Garcia is one of social media site Instagram’s most popular models, taking to the photo-sharing site almost daily to post skimpy snaps flaunting her flawless figure and enviable assets. On Thursday, the weathercaster posted her latest pulse-racing photo, featuring her from the waist up in a skimpy bikini.

The 28-year-old Mexico native took the bikini snap in her bathroom with the camera propped up on the sink facing her. She’s dressed in a multi-colored bikini featuring intricate beading and shells that pushes up her cleavage and reveals her flat abdomen. Yanet has her arms crossed underneath her chest, showing off her chiseled biceps and further pushing up her cleavage, which gives her followers the perfect close-up shot of her famous assets.

The model stares at the camera with a moody expression on her face as her long, brown hair falls sensually to one side. She paired the suit with a touch of makeup, including black-lined eyes and pink lips.

Yanet included a double-heart emoji in the caption of the photo, writing nothing else. As with all of her photos, the television personality’s 10.2 million followers went crazy for the snap, earning it almost 350,000 likes in the first 10 hours of being posted.

Her fans also left comments expressing their love and admiration of the model and telling her how gorgeous she looked in the photo. Other followers wanted to know why she looked so sad and serious.

One Instagram user commented on the post, “Gorgeous, just really gorgeous.”

Another wrote, “You are an amazing person and have an enormous future ahead of you.”

Yet another fan chimed in with, “I don’t normally write on people’s photos but you [are] the most beautiful women I have ever seen in my life.”

Another follower of the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” asked how her ex-boyfriend gamer Doug Martin could have dumped her to play video games instead. This isn’t the first time the pro-gamer, known as FaZe Censor, has been mocked online for his decision to break up with the model.

When the relationship first ended in 2018, the social media influencer, whose net worth is estimated at $1.5 million, was rumored to have broken up with Yanet in order to spend more time playing Call of Duty.

The gamer, who also creates tutorial videos on YouTube, shot back at the rumors, claiming that there were many underlying issues in their relationship that had nothing to do with his preference for video games, reported The Daily Mail.

In a long YouTube video outlining the problems in the relationship, FaZe Censor said that the Mexican weathercaster had been financially demanding of him and controlling in other areas of his life.