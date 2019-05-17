Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: It’s Complicated For Victoria And Billy

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria gives Billy an answer to his proposal, and it’s complicated.

For weeks now, an unanswered question hung between Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson). Even though she asked for their relationship to move slowly, Billy went ahead and asked Victoria to marry him again very shortly after the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) drama wrapped up. For nearly a year, Victoria lived a nightmare after J.T.’s abuse and then helping cover up the horrible evidence after the girl’s night at her place. Then, she found out after months of torment that J.T. was alive, and she needed some time to recover after everything.

Even so, when Billy asked Victoria to marry him, instead of saying no, she asked him for some time to consider it. Now, she finally gives him an answer, and it’s not entirely what he hoped to hear.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victoria tells Billy she loves him dearly, which is why she cannot marry him. Say what? Billy is a bit confused, but Victoria explains it to him. She’s happy with the way things are, and she doesn’t believe they need a ring, marriage ceremony, and license to enjoy a great life together. Victoria thinks that the kids will be happy having the whole family under the same roof together, and that’s what she wants.

Loading...

Billy hopes that someday Victoria will want a wedding, but he’s happy enough doing things her way. Billy wants Victoria any way he can get her, and if that means living together with no marriage commitment, then he will do that. However, he’d like to do something to mark the occasion. The couple decides to throw an event to announce to everyone they’re back together.

Billy begins to party plan, and Victoria wonders if he’s really okay with her decision. He assures her that he is, and they discuss ideas. Perhaps they should get some music from Devon (Bryton James) and Ana (Loren Lott), or perhaps they should do a destination party in Jamaica. The possibilities are endless, and they’re excited to move forward to create a wonderful and memorable day — kind of like a wedding or reception, but not.

For now, Victoria and Billy are happy, and she’s not interested in having another wedding or marriage with Billy, but she does want a relationship with him. Hopefully, Billy will be satisfied with the way Victoria wants to live their lives together.