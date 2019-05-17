Kourtney Kardashian Frolicks On The Moonlit Beach In Sexy Coverup

The full moon has been lighting up the night skies and Kourtney Kardashian seemed to take advantage of it in her latest post to Instagram. In the nighttime video she is seen walking barefoot in the white sands of an ocean beach dipping her toes in the water as the waves rolled ashore.

The 40-year-old reality star wore a dark, sexy coverup with ruffles along the top and bottom that showed off her toned legs. Her hair was loose and the model seemed carefree. Light flickering from what appeared to be a campfire somewhere in the distance added a special nuance to the scene. A voice in the background could be heard saying, “That’s so pretty.” Kardashian captioned the video with the simple message: “2:00am moonlight.”

The geotag on the video said Turks and Caicos Islands, which are part of the Bahama islands. Many of the star’s followers commented on how the scene was like heaven and how it seemed so peaceful.

The scene was much different than her previous post to the social media site on Tuesday, where she was seen posing in “church merch” with her children Reign and Mason along with Kanye, Kim and Khloé. The gang stood in what appeared to be a creek wearing the sweatpants and sweatshirts emblazoned with phrases like “Holy Spirit” and “Trust God” that Kanye sold at outrageous prices at the Coachella music festival in April.

Followers were not pleased and slammed the model for promoting the over-priced apparel. One follower wrote, “These people are wearing the crap I wear when I’m depressed, slapping some ‘church’ slogan on it, and calling it fashion.” Another said the family was just “praising Kanye.”

Other followers questioned the principle behind selling the clothing. One follower said, “Making money off god. No boundaries! Does anyone in your camp tell you to reel it back a little!” Another pointed out the the reason for church is not to sell clothing but to minister to people. Other followers suggested that true believers would not try to capitalize off of selling clothes and called it disrespectful. And others simply thought the apparel was unattractive.

Kardashian did not respond to the backlash about promoting Kanye’s “church merch,” and it seemed to be the farthest thing from her mind while she spent some peaceful time on the beach.

Fans wanting to keep up with what’s happening in the model’s life can follow her Instagram account.