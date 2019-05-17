Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Found ‘Paradise’ While Sporting Black Bra On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian flaunted her figure on social media this week as she revealed to her fans that she had found paradise.

On Friday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of herself and her daughter, True Thompson, 1, as they sit on the beach together.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a skimpy black sports bra, which showcases her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

Khloe adds a pair of skin-tight, black leggings as she sits on the beach with her daughter. The pair sit playing in the waves and sand. The crystal clear water is seen, and the blue sky full of white clouds is also on display in the stunning photograph.

Kardashian looks lovingly at her daughter as she plays in the water. Her shoulder-length, blonde hair is braided back into cornrows and she dons a bracelet on her wrist.

However, not all of her followers liked her look. One social media user took issue with Kardashian’s choice of hairstyle.

The critic told Khloe that just because she has a child who is biracial it doesn’t give her a reason to “appropriate black hair.” The Instagram follower’s comment later prompted others to come to Khloe’s defense.

As many fans already know, Khloe Kardashian split with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, back in February. However, the pair are working to successfully co-parent their daughter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe recently opened up about the situation during an appearance on Laura Wasser’s podcast, Divorce Sucks!

Khloe claims that True feels the energy between her and Tristan, and so she tries to keep it positive.

“She feels energy and I’m a big believer in that so I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her,” Kardashian stated.

Khloe went on to add that she invited Tristan to True’s first birthday party because she wanted him there for the special moment.

“I know her dad is a great person and I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it,” Khloe revealed.

“The party was really for me, I wanted a happy, heavenly place but I know she’s gonna wanna look back at all of her happy childhood memories like we all do,” the reality star added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and baby True when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! network.