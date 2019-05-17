Kylie Jenner Debuts Matching Stormi Tattoo, ‘That Elbow Scab’

Kylie Jenner mostly takes to her Instagram stories to showcase her merchandise. There’s been some unusual activity, though. The 21-year-old mogul has taken to the platform to showcase some new body ink, and it’s all about her little girl, Stormi Webster.

Today’s report from OK! called the tattoo a “tribute.” Given that “Stormi” is now etched into Kylie’s elbow, the description seems fitting. The Kylie Skin CEO hasn’t opted for a solo affair, though. Also boasting the elbow-inked “Stormi” is Kylie’s friend Anastasia Karanikolaou. Together, the girls showed their matching and newly-tattooed elbows in a picture captioned “that elbow scab” by Kylie.

Stormi is 15 months old.

Given that the picture doesn’t show any faces, it’s been up to fans to figure out which elbow is Kylie’s and which belongs to Anastasia. The photo shows rolled-up sleeves flashing the ink alongside clothing shot close up. With the red-clad sleeve on the left appearing to accompany light-colored hair, it’s possible that the individual behind it is Anastasia – the 21-year-old friend to Jenner is known for her blond locks. Kylie is a famous chameleon when it comes to her hair, but she’s recently been rocking her signature raven shade.

Stormi’s father is Travis Scott. The Astroworld rapper became a first-time dad in February 2018 when Kylie took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby girl.

Stormi does, indeed, seem to be taking over Kylie’s life. It would also appear that this giggling one-year-old has her way around Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion. Earlier this year, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up her home to Architectural Digest. A “glam room” was featured, but so were Kylie’s words.

“Stormi has definitely taken over the house with her toys.”

Tattoos on the youngest Kardashian-Jenner seem to be chosen carefully. While Scott himself comes heavily-inked, his girlfriend appears more selective. She also seems keen to be the one holding the needle. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Kylie tattooed Travis as part of his 28th birthday celebration.

Kylie’s “Stormi” tattoo comes as the latest outpouring of love towards her daughter. Last weekend, Kylie celebrated Mother’s Day by taking to Instagram with her baby.

“The best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay” was used to caption one of the Instagram posts.

As a billionaire, reality face, businesswoman and one half of a power couple, Kylie is now one of the most talked-about celebrities around. Stormi isn’t far behind, though. She also made her Keeping Up With The Kardashians debut last season. For today, however, it’s fans who are keeping up.