Jennifer Lopez Does This Bizarre Beauty Trick Keep Her Face ‘Chiseled,’ Says Roselyn Sanchez

The 'Grand Hotel' star is revealing the beauty advice she got from JLo.

Former Devious Maids star Roselyn Sanchez is revealing the somewhat bizarre trick Jennifer Lopez does before big events to keep her face looking “chiseled.” Speaking to Hola! USA in a new interview, Sanchez shared the best beauty trick she got from the entertainer when it comes to getting red carpet-ready or prepared for an event where she wants to look her best.

While being interviewed by longtime friend Eva Longoria for the magazine, Roselyn said that Jennifer taught her to cut out sodium from her diet completely two days before an event in order to make her face look slimmer, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“If you want your face to look chiseled, no sodium two days before [an event],” Roselyn said of the big beauty secret the “Dinero” singer previously shared with her. “I learned that from our friend JLo.”

“[Jennifer] said, ‘I approach everything like a sport, so when I have a concert, I train for that — and then I can do whatever I want until my next one,” Sanchez then continued to the outlet of how the stunning singer and actress taught her to get ready for big events.

Lopez has made no secret in the past of the fact that she’s gone to some pretty dramatic lengths to keep her body looking so good.

As reported by Live Strong earlier this year, JLo and fiancé Alex Rodriguez hit the headlines for taking on an intense 10-day challenge, which saw them completely cut out carbs and sugar from their diets for a whole 10 days.

“Anything that has sugar and carbs in it, you cannot have,” Jennifer explained of the tough food challenge during an appearance on the NBC morning show Today back in February.

Lopez also revealed that starchy vegetables and all types of fruit are also on the no-no list.

As for Roselyn, who appears inside the pages of the magazine alongside her family – husband Eric Winter, 7-year-old daughter Sebella and 18-month-old son Dylan – also shared her own tips and tricks for looking so amazing at 46-years-old while denying ever having plastic surgery.

“I haven’t had surgery. All I can think of is that I’ve never had alcohol or smoked,” the gorgeous Grand Hotel star said while speaking with Longoria, adding that she thinks her flawless looks and age-defying body are also down to good genes from her mom.

Sanchez also opened up about the pressure she feels to stay in shape because she’s in the entertainment business.

“I think [staying fit] is a conscious decision,” the mom-of-two admitted to Hola! of staying healthy, adding that her body had changed a lot since becoming a mom.

“I’m 46 years old; I’m still in this business. People have a perception of you, of how you need to look, and it’s a lot of pressure,” Roselyn continued in the new interview, adding that she’d much rather spend her time at home than at the gym but knows she can’t.