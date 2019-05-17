Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Toned Legs Just 3 Months After Baby

Carrie's proudly revealing her post-baby body.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her toned legs in a pair of short shorts just three months after giving birth to her second child. The stunning country singer proudly gave fans a look at her post-baby body in a new shot shared to her Instagram account on May 16 as she enjoyed a little sunshine during a trip to California’s coastline.

The new snap of the “Love Wins” singer had her posing on a giant rock overlooking the city, which could be seen below her in the background, as she rocked a pair of short white shorts and a light turquoise short sleeved hoodie. The star had her signature long blonde hair up and away from her face in a bun on the top of her head as she smiled for the camera in the scenic location.

Underwood posed with her right leg up on the rock and the other stretched out in front of her as she showed off her body confidence after giving birth to her second son, Jacob, on January 21.

Carrie appeared to be rocking pieces from her Calia by Carrie Underwood range, which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, as she tagged the official account of the athleisure brand in the caption and also added the brand’s hashtag, #StayThePath.

The star is currently in California as part of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” which will see her on the road around the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. until late October.

As The Inquisitr reported, the fact that Underwood already seems to be dropping the pounds and toning up after becoming a mom of two likely won’t come as much of a surprise to her fans.

It was just earlier this week that the star – who’s mom to Jacob and 4-year-old Isaiah – showed off her pretty intense workout routine on social media.

Carrie posted a photo of her personal trainer’s notepad with several different workouts written on it, with intense moves including burpees, push-ups, and squats all on her workout to-do life before her show in Fresno that night.

“I did 5 of each for the first round with heavier weights, 12 of each for the second with slightly lighter weights and 19 of each for the third (today’s date),” she told her fans of how she’s staying fit and healthy even while out on the road. “I ran on the treadmill between sets. It was a fun, full-body workout!”

The post came just weeks after The Inquisitr reported that Carrie shared a very candid post on the social media site in which she admitted that she had been struggling when it came to “bouncing back” after giving birth to her second child with her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, at the start of the year. She vowed in the post to not be so hard on herself when it came to getting her pre-baby body back.

But the country superstar hasn’t been shy about the fact that she’s dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle and staying active.

“I’ve been pretty consistent with exercise for the past several years. Growing up, I was semisporty but didn’t really do much,” she told Self back in 2012.

“If I’d kept on that path, it wouldn’t have ended well!” Underwood then joked. “I’m from the South, where there’s a lot of fried food, and that’s bound to show.”