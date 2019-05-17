Howard Stern Tries To Ruffle Feathers Of ‘View’ Hosts By Bringing Up The One Topic They’d Rather Not Discuss

Radio personality Howard Stern tried to ruffle the feathers of the hosts of The View by bringing up the one topic they’d rather not discuss — former moderator Rosie O’Donnell.

In what appeared to be an entire show dedicated to the self-proclaimed “King of All Media,” Stern sat down with for only the second time in the show’s long history with the panelists, which include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain, and talked about a myriad of topics while promoting his book Howard Stern Comes Again.

Stern appeared to have a friendly relationship with Goldberg and Behar, noting that he had Goldberg on his show for a “fantastic” interview where she discussed several serious personal topics on his show. On the show, he spoke about his book, where he relayed stories about some of the interviews he has done that have left the most impact on him.

He then went “there,” speaking of a person the hosts would likely rather not discuss: Rosie O’Donnell, who dished on many of her former colleagues in the book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, authored by Ramin Setoodeh.

Stern said during the interview that O’Donnell was “one of the best guests I’ve ever had on my show,” per The Daily Beast.

“It was a miracle she was on my show because for years, like an a**, I attacked Rosie, I didn’t really give her a chance.”

Behar then attempted to shift the dialogue away from O’Donnell when Stern continued to press the matter as the panelists uncomfortably stated “uh huh” to many of his feelings of affection towards the comedienne and former View moderator. As previous reports have claimed, O’Donnell often ruffled the feathers of her fellow castmates and the show’s producers during her time on the series.

After several unsuccessful attempts to push past the topic of O’Donnell, Stern said to the women, “What’s the matter? You don’t want to talk about Rosie? What happened with Rosie? She’s not on the show anymore.”

Stern then asked Goldberg about her opinion about her former co-host and Goldberg held her ground by plainly stating, “I don’t even think about it.”

Stern then went on to discuss topics that he touches on in his book, such as Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Madonna, and other public figures whose stories impressed the radio host so much they were included in the 549-page tome.

Stern hosts a daily radio show on Sirus XM on the Howard Stern Channel.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.