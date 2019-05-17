Kelly Clarkson Responds To Claims ‘Weird Pills’ Caused Her Weight Loss

Kelly's setting the record straight on how she really lost 37-pounds.

Kelly Clarkson is hitting back at claims that her recent weight loss was caused by “weird pills” and “fad diets.” The singer shut down the allegations in a Twitter post on May 16, where she vehemently denied that she’d been taking any kind of pills or started following unhealthy diets and instead revealed how she really lost the weight the healthy way.

In her message, The Voice star called the claims “fake news” and made it pretty clear that all the rumors were “not true.”

“Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets,” Clarkson wrote on the social media site this week. “All of this is not true. I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients. #DrGundry.”

The “Love So Soft” singer’s hashtag was referring to Dr Steven Gundry’s book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain, which the mom of two revealed last year while speaking to Extra was the big secret to her dropping a very impressive 37-pounds.

Clarkson explained to the outlet on the red carpet at the 2018 CMT Awards back in June that she started out following the tips in the book because of an auto-immune disease and an issue with her thyroid.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up,” Kelly – who looks stunning at any size – said at the time, adding that she no longer needs to take her medication as a result of following the advice from Dr Gundry.

“It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” Clarkson then continued of what’s inside the book, adding, “Literally, I haven’t worked out at all!”

Kelly also shared her secrets during an appearance on Today also in June 2018, where she jokingly told Hoda Kotb that she drinks wine instead of working out while once again crediting the book for her new figure and healthy new outlook.

“It might not work for you but it worked wonders for me,” she said of the tips from Dr Gundry, adding that her autoimmune disease first came about back in 2006.

“I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter,” Kelly then added while speaking on the NBC morning show, but noted that it wasn’t really about losing the weight for her and was more about getting healthy and ensuring her autoimmune disease was under control.

As previously shared, the stunning star has been showing off her impressive weight loss across social media over the past few months.

One of Kelly’s most recent snaps posted to her official Instagram account earlier this week showed her backstage at The Voice while showcasing her increasingly tiny waist in a black leather dress ahead of the semi-final results.