Christina Milian Stuns In A Tiny Green Bikini For Beach Swimwear Photo Shoot

Christina looked years younger than her age as she posed in her tiny two-piece.

Christina Milian was showing off some serious skin during a new bikini shoot in California this week. The singer and actress – who looks years younger than her actual age of 37 – wowed as she posed for the camera at the beach in Malibu in a pretty skimpy, mint green two-piece in new photos published by The Daily Mail.

The stunning new photos featured the “Dip It Low” proudly showing off her toned figure as she posed up against a giant rock with one hand resting on her head as she sported wet hair following a dip in the water.

Milian’s toned torso was on full display as she gave some very sultry looks toward the camera while sporting the light bikini look, which was made up of a halter-style top and a pair of matching bottoms with string ties that tied on her hips.

The star accessorized the swimwear look with a pair of large hoop earrings.

According to the site, the professional beach photo shoot was for her clothing and jewelry line House Of Fine Gold, which Christina co-founded back in 2017.

She was previously spotted modeling some pieces from the line earlier this week, as The Inquisitr previously shared sizzling snaps of the mom of one rocking different swimsuits as she posed at the beach.

During the other shoot for her line, Milian revealed all her hard work in the gym in a black one-piece bathing suit before then changing into a much more colorful number as she struck some poses for the photographer.

The second look showed off even more skin, as Christina slipped into a bright neon yellow swimsuit with cutouts to promote her line.

Prior to the professional bikini and swimwear shoots, The Inquisitr reported that the star shared a snap to her Instagram account as she posed in a faux snakeskin two-piece while in her hotel room during a trip to Chicago.

Christina previously opened up about staying healthy in an interview with The Cut, revealing that she prefers to get her workouts in outside when she can rather than hitting the gym.

“I’m an outdoorsy person, but right now since it’s so cold over here [Toronto], I’ll just do about 20 or 30 minutes on the treadmill — a little bit of speed-walking or running,” she said.

Milian also shared at the time that she was trying out a pescatarian diet.

“The only thing was that I found myself eating more carbs. I had to find a balance because I wasn’t getting as full [as I was] from red meat. I love pork,” she said of changing up what she eats.

“Exposure to information helps create the change toward being well. I do my own research and get information from friends,” Christina then added.