Halsey Releases Female Empowerment Video For ‘Nightmare’ With Some Familiar Faces

Four hours ago, Halsey dropped the music video for her new single, “Nightmare.” With just under a million views already, it’s all people seem to be talking about.

According to Rolling Stone, the video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis. The concept of the video was made up by Halsey and only features women throughout. Some, who you may recognize.

When talking about what the song is about, she also told her Twitter following who she made it for.

“Imagine getting onstage every night and seeing young women sweating mascara tears, lightning in their eyes, throwing elbows and raising fists, screaming till the veins in their necks raise under warm skin, and not being inspired by it. This song is about you, for you,” the “Bad At Love” singer shared with her 10.9 million followers.

In the video, Halsey portrays different sides of her personality by owning a number of versatile looks. She is seen in braids, a red wig, having her hair long and dark, while also showing it off short. In some scenes, she and her all-female cast appear to show more skin by wearing crop tops, leotards, and latex that shows off their body and cleavage, while in others they are more covered up in suits and vest tops. Rolling Stone states that the song reflects on how women feel they should dress or act in today’s day and age, which is why the “Now or Never” star is so many different personas in the clips. The video is to empower females to feel like they can be anyone they want and not be told how to use their body.

“No, I won’t smile, but I’ll show you my teeth,” the bossed up songstress sings in the song, repping for the females who won’t be controlled any longer.

“I’m tired and angry, but somebody should be”

Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, and Debbie Harry make an appearance in the video and fans reacted via social media.

Loved seeing a Debbie Harry @BlondieOfficial cameo in the new @halsey video. That's a proper homage to one of music's more bass-ass female icons. She looks amazing… #Nightmare — Ani Quinn (@quinnessential) May 17, 2019

HALSEY AND DEBBIE HARRY IN THE SAME SPACE IS WHAT I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED — Phil misses h (@h0llowmind) May 17, 2019

CARA DELEVIGNE & HALSEY

THE POWER pic.twitter.com/TNVYYuBL2L — ???????????????????? (????????????????) (@kickitpjm) May 17, 2019

i never knew i needed cara delevingne, suki waterhouse & ashley frangipane in one music video. WOW WOW WOW @halsey @Caradelevingne @sukiwaterhouse #Nightmare — a nightmare ⛓ (@homehosh) May 17, 2019

