‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Confirms That Jaime Lannister Died During Last Week’s Episode

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau likely broke a lot of hearts when he confirmed that Jamie Lannister died in the arms of his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), during last week’s episode. As The Inquisitr recently reported, there was a rumor going around that the character might have survived and one theory was based on the fact that the 48-year old Danish actor hadn’t said anything about his character’s “death” on social media. But that all changed with a recent tweet that he made in response to a fan’s video tribute to Jaime.

“Thank you. Great little box of memories. -N,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the replies, several fans mourned the character that Nikolaj had played for close to a decade.

“Thank you for your dedication. Jaime became my favorite character in the entire show,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “At first, I couldn’t believe it. But you sir, gave in hell of a performance. You convinced me in every scene. I wish you just the best in your future projects. Thank you for Jaime.”

“Thank you so much for playing him so wonderfully!” another fan tweeted.

Despite the fact that rubble fell on both Cersei and Jaime during the last episode, fans still clung to hope because Nickolaj’s exit interview with Entertainment Weekly hadn’t come out. Lena Headey, the actress who plays Cersei, has done one and in it, she revealed her true feelings about her character’s death.

She told the magazine that at first, she wasn’t too happy about the fact that Cersei had an anticlimactic death, but she eventually came around.

“The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together,” she said.

As Cosmopolitan Magazine reports, the journalist who is doing the exit interviews has said that he is “sitting” on the one that he has done with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Even though Nikolaj and the other actors on the show are still getting a lot of love from Game Of Thrones fans, the show’s creators, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, are not. There’s a petition on Change.org demanding a remake of this season that currently has over 700,000 signatures that claim that their writing has tanked the show.

It’s very unlikely that will happen, but there is a prequel show on the horizon which has already started filming that will be developed by different teams. So, fans will one day see Westeros again, but they won’t see the characters they’ve come to know and love.