Watch England Vs. Pakistan Cricket 4th ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Hosts Look To Seal Series Victory

England can seal a series win as they head toward the Cricket World Cup opening in two weeks, as Pakistan hope to continue to tune up for the Cup.

In what could easily become the most entertaining match of the England vs. Pakistan one-day international series in advance of the Cricket World Cup, the teams take to the pitch at Trent Bridge in Nottingham — a ground that has seen eight single-innings totals over 400 in just the past three years, per CricInfo. That includes an astonishing 481 by England against Australia in an ODI there last June, the all-time record for runs in an 50-overs match innings. Nonetheless, bowlers will still be jostling for places on the World Cup sides of both teams, in the match that will live stream from the run-rich ground in Nottingham.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fourth England vs. Pakistan ODI match of the Cricket World Cup preparatory series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 1 p.m. British Summer Time on Friday, May 17, at the 17,500-capacity Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. In Pakistan, the game starts at 5 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the fourth ODI match of the series between England and Pakistan, with a start time of 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Friday, 5 a.m. Pacific. In India, the start time will be 5:30 p.m. India Standard Time.

Cricket experts may be expecting to see an unprecedented 500-run innings from England at Trent Bridge, as the host nation’s batsmen have been in quite a run scoring mood, as ESPN noted. After Pakistan posted a seemingly insurmountable 358 for nine in the third ODI at Bristol, Eoin Morgan’s men chased it down with a minimum of effort, surpassing the total with an incredible 31 balls remaining, led by 128 from Jonny Bairstow.

As for Morgan himself, he will sit out the fourth ODI after being slapped with a one-match suspension due to England’s slow over rate in the third ODI. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will take over the skipper’s role for the match which, with England up 2-0 with one no-result, would clinch the series victory if England can win again.

Here are the expected teams for the fourth England vs. Pakistan ODI.

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 James Vince, 3 Joe Root, 4 Jos Buttler (captain, wicketkeeper), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Joe Denly, 7 Adil Rashid, 8 Moeen Ali, 9 Tom Curran, 11 Jofra Archer, 11 Mark Wood.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Shoaib Malik, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), 6 Mohammad Hafeez, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Mohammad Hasnain, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Junaid Khan.

England Captain Eoin Morgan will serve a suspension in the fourth ODI. Nathan Stirk / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the England vs. Pakistan fourth ODI match live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the final two matches of the ODI series should visit Sony Six.

For fans in the United States, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the fourth England vs. Pakistan meeting of the five-game series, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the third ODI match.