Watch Bangladesh Vs. West Indies Cricket Tri-Series Final Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Live From Ireland

West Indies go for their first ODI series win since 2014, but the Bangladesh Tigers have beaten the Windies twice already as they meet in the Ireland tri-series final.

With the opening of the 2019 Cricket World Cup now just two weeks away, two of the dark horse teams in the tournament have a chance to adjust to playing under pressure when they square off with a trophy on the line in the final of a one-day international tri-series in Ireland. But according to ESPN, it is the Windies who have more work to do to prepare for their bid at a third World Cup title. In two losses to Bangladesh in the tri-series so far, the West Indies batting, bowling, and fielding all lacked discipline. But they have a chance to correct those flaws in the ODI match that will live stream from Malahide.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Ireland tri-series championship final, between the Bangladesh Tigers and West Indies, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled for 10:45 a.m. Irish Daylight Time on Friday, May 17, at 11,500-seat Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Malahide, Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

In Bangladesh, the live stream starts at 3:45 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Friday, and within India, that start time will also take place on Friday, at 3:15 pm. India Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 10:45 a.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, fans will be able to catch the championship cricket match very early on Friday morning, at 5:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2:45 a.m. Pacific. In the Caribbean, the match gets underway at 4:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 5:45 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

In an era when West Indies dominated international cricket, the coalition of Caribbean island nations won the first two Cricket World Cup tournaments, in 1975 and 1979, then made the final but lost to India in 1983. But the Windies have nor returned to the World Cup final since, and in fact — according to CricBuzz — have not won an ODI series of any kind since 2014.

Here are the expected teams for the Ireland Tri-Series final, pitting Bangladesh against West Indies.

West Indies: 1 Sunil Ambris, 2 Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 3 Darren Bravo, 4 Roston Chase, 5 Jonathan Carter, 6 Jason Holder (captain), 7 Fabian Allen, 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Kemar Roach, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Shannon Gabriel.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Liton Das/Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5 Mohammad Mithun, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Sabbir Rahman, 8 Mohamad Saifuddin, 9 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 10 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib al-Hasan may miss the tri-series final due to a side-strain injury. Anthony Au-Yeung / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. West Indies ODI tri-series final in Ireland, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial and the weeklong period enables fans can watch the Tigers vs. Windies 50-overs action at no charge.

In Ireland, RTE will live stream the tri-series final, and in Bangladesh, Gazi TV has the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Bangladesh cricket team matches. In the United Kingdom, unfortunately, there will be no live stream of the Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.