Alex Rodriguez Toilet Photo Leaks, His Lawyers Going After Those Responsible

A photograph of retired baseball star and Jennifer Lopez fiancé Alex Rodriguez on the toilet in his New York apartment has leaked to social media, and the ex-Yankee’s lawyers are planning to go after the parties they believe are responsible, once they figure out who exactly they are.

Per Page Six, the toilet photo “was making the rounds via email through Wall Street and media circles” this week, and eventually reached Twitter. A-Rod’s lawyers believe that the photo was taken by someone at a Manhattan hedge fund in the building across the street from Rodriguez’s Park Avenue residence. There are multiple hedge funds in the building in question, including one founded by crown prince of Greece.

A source told the site that Rodriguez’s lawyers are “all over this,” in terms of trying to figure out who took and leaked the photo, and whoever was responsible for the photo “will be getting a big lawsuit.”

Rodriguez is no stranger to litigiousness; in 2013, per CNN, he famously sued Major League Baseball after he was given a one-year suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. Rodriguez, however, later withdrew the lawsuit and served the suspension. He was also sued for $100 million in 2015 by his former brother-in-law, in relation to a failed business venture, per Sports Illustrated.

Rodriguez, according to a Page Six writer with a fondness for toilet puns, was “caught with his pants down on the throne by a photographer who was privy to a clear view.” The site, however, did not publish the photo itself for privacy reasons, and The Inquisitr is not publishing it either.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have put their NYC condo on the market for $17.5M. Tour it here. #homeforsale https://t.co/9WrIFtpkbx — Yvette Helwig (@YvetteHelwig) May 16, 2019

The photo was taken in the Manhattan apartment Rodriguez shares with Lopez, to whom he became engaged in March, per The Ringer. The couple reportedly paid over $15 million for the spot on Park Avenue last year, but Rodriguez and Lopez listed the property in January, for $17.5 million, per Architectural Digest, believing that they need more space for their family. The two each have two children from their previous marriages.

The 4,000 square-foot New York apartment includes three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as “a master suite with his-and-hers bathrooms as well as a separate dressing room,” and access to a gym and other building amenities. The Architectural Digest report also said that the couple also rents a “secret apartment” on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, as well as various residences in other cities.