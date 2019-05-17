Farrah Abraham Leaves Nothing To The Imagination, Spilling Out Of Tiny Tank Top

Farrah Abraham is always one to push the envelope when it comes to posting NSFW photos on her Instagram account.

As fans of the former Teen Mom OG star know, Farrah regularly posts eye-popping photos and videos for her army of Instagram followers and that was the case on her account today. In a short video that was shared with her 2.3 million-plus followers, Abraham is promoting jewelry designer, Aporro Brands. In the clip, Farrah explains to fans how to enter a contest to win a tennis chain and bracelet set.

The reality star stands against a graffiti wall and leaves almost nothing to the imagination in a tiny silver top that shows off insane amounts of cleavage. The 27-year-old wears her long, dark locks down in a low ponytail along with a face full of makeup including eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick. Of course, she is also rocking the bracelet and necklace set that is going to be given away as well.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s already earned Abraham plenty of attention with over 61,000 likes in addition to 160-plus comments. While some followers took to the comments section of the post to let Farrah know that she looks amazing, countless others tagged their friends in the post in an attempt to try and win the bracelet giveaway.

“Wow you’re looking hot,” one follower wrote with a purple heart emoji.

“You’re the bestest! Can I get a follow back Farrah? xoxo,” another commented.

“Oh So Pretty.”

And this NSFW video is definitely not the first time that the outspoken reality star has made headlines in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Farrah took the opportunity to weigh in on the drama happening between Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason. As fans of the show know, Eason killed the family’s bulldog named Nugget, and now the family is being investigated. Abraham thinks that David is “mentally unstable” and should be thrown in jail after what happened.

“When CPS is already on watch and been involved in the past, it is not a surprise with violence on the property that the child cannot return to the property,” Abraham said in the interview. “As a mother, these are all signs to separate and get to a healthier and happier place, if it’s not safe for her kids then make a change.”

Since the incident with the pooch, Jenelle has been fired from Teen Mom 2 and she continues to face backlash from fans.