Alfonso Ribeiro And Wife Angela Unkrich Welcome Their Third Child

Alfonso Ribeiro has welcomed his first baby girl!

American actor Alfonso Ribeiro is now a father-of-three. Most people remember Ribeiro for his role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, on which he starred as Carlton Banks from 1990 to 1996. He’s also been a staple to popular television program Dancing with the Stars for years. Currently, he’s starring in yet another comical role as the host for America’s Funniest Home Videos. Ribeiro keeps both the live audience and the viewers at home laughing with his lighthearted and enthusiastic commentary in between segments.

His most important role, however, is as a father and husband. His happy family has now welcomed yet another new member, a little girl. He shared the exciting news on Instagram, according to E! News.

Ribeiro and his wife, Angela Unkrich, have been married for seven years, having tied the knot in 2012. They share two sons together, 5-year-old Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro, Jr., who is called AJ, and 4-year-old Anders Reyn. Ribeiro also has a 16-year-old daughter named Sienna from his previous marriage to Robin Stapler. Ribeiro and Unkrich are now ecstatic to be welcoming another member into the mix. Their new bundle of joy arrived on Monday, May 13. The little girl has been named Ava Sue.

Ironically, Unkrich went into labor on Mother’s Day. However, the baby was not born until early the next morning. Ribeiro shared a sweet photo of the newborn on Instagram. She is pictured sleeping soundly wrapped up tightly in a blanket. He took the opportunity to thank the doctor for assisting with the delivery process.

“Ava Sue Ribeiro finally decided to send @mrsangelaribeiro1 to the hospital on Mother’s Day and came into our world early yesterday morning. Both Ava and Mommy are doing great. Thank you Dr. Jason Rothbart for an amazing job.”

Previously, Unkrich opened up to Us Weekly about her third pregnancy and told the funny story of why her husband first suspected she might be pregnant. As it turns out, Ribeiro figured it out before she did.

“I’m very clumsy when I first get pregnant, and Al noticed a few things and said, ‘Are you sure you’re not pregnant?’ Turns out he was right.”

Unkrich admitted that she had hoped for another little boy, thinking it would have been fun to have three little boys who could all play together.

“Three little boys would be great, but so would a little girl. Of course we really just want a healthy baby — that’s what matters,” she said.