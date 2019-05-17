Anne de Paula Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Tight Blue One-Piece On Instagram As She Poses By A Lion

Anne de Paula’s latest Instagram upload is sure to get pulses racing, and for more reason than one.

The latest addition to the 24-year-old’s widely-followed account of the social media platform that was shared on Thursday, May 16 was yet another glimpse of Anne’s spread from this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. The babe clearly put her modeling skills to the test, as she was captured doing her thing with a live lion just feet away, striking a sultry pose on top of a convoy without any hint that she was scared.

If the gorgeous background of the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya or the large feline wasn’t enough to turn heads, Anne’s sexy display surely would. The model wowed her thousands of followers in a tight, royal blue one-piece that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The number was designed with a low scoop neckline that provided for a seriously busty display, with its high cut leg revealed the beauty’s long, toned legs and curvy booty almost in its entirety.

The bombshell added an extravagant beaded necklace that fell low on her chest, drawing even more attention to her exposed cleavage. She wore her signature brunette tresses down in loose waves that flowed wildly around her face as she stared down the camera with a sensual pose, showing of he minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the stunner were quick to show their love for her most recent social media upload. After just three hours of going live on Instagram, the sizzling snap has already racked up more than 6,100 likes, as well as dozens of comments from her followers complimenting her eye-popping display.

“This is sick!” one person wrote, while another said the photo was “iconic.”

“You look like the queen of the wild!!!” commented a third.

Earlier this week, Anne dazzled her fans yet again with a stunning shot from her weekend in Miami, where she and the rest of the ladies of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrated the release of the 2019 edition of the bikini-clad magazine.

The beauty turned up the heat in a gorgeous silver Berta gown as she stepped on the red carpet, and surely turned some heads as she did so. The garment featured a halter neckline and large cutout that spanned the entire length of its bodice, putting an ample amount of cleavage on display. Meanwhile, the lower half of the number perfectly hugged Anne’s curves, while two thigh-high slits exposed her toned legs, sending her fans into a frenzy.