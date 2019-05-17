Noah Centineo Set To Play He-Man In New Movie

Noah Centineo, the actor known for such Netflix romantic comedies as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, has landed a high-profile new role: That of He-Man, the 1980s cartoon hero.

Per Variety, Centineo will play the leading role in Masters of the Universe, a new cinematic take on the He-Man franchise. The film is set for release on March 5, 2021, and comes from Sony Pictures.

Per The Inquisitr, Centineo was rumored in March to be in play for the role.

He-Man originally began life as a toy line, which came from Mattel following the release of the original Star Wars toys. After lawsuits alleging that He-Man had been ripped off from Conan The Barbarian- which were won by Mattel- the He-Man character was featured first in comics, and then in a popular cartoon series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Next came the first He-Man film, titled Masters of the Universe, starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man, Frank Langella as Skelator, as well as a young Courtney Cox.

The He-Man animated series and comic book lines have been rebooted on a couple of occasions over the years, while She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, an animated spin-off featuring Batman’s sister She-Ra, is in its third season on Netflix.

Noah Centineo's He-Man pic set for 2021 release https://t.co/6SJxEhyM34 — Variety (@Variety) May 17, 2019

A new He-Man movie has been much rumored for the past decade, especially as superhero movies have become ubiquitous in Hollywood. Directors like John Woo, Jon M. Chu, McG, and Phil Lord and Chris Miller were rumored to direct a Masters of the Universe movie at various times, but none of those projects moved forward. The script was written by David Goyer during an earlier itineration of the project, and has been re-written by the Iron Man team of Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

The Nee Brothers, Aaron and Adam Nee, are set to direct the film; the two are best known for the 2015 film Band of Robbers.

Centineo, who has also starred on The Fosters and has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, is scheduled to star in several upcoming films, including the Charlie’s Angels reboot later this year. Centineo reprised his Fosters role earlier this year on its spinoff Good Trouble. He stars in the recent Netflix movie The Perfect Date, and is also set for the sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which is currently in production and set for release on Netflix in 2020.