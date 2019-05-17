Behind The Scenes ‘Game Of Thrones’ Video Reveals That Fake Snow Was Used In Daenerys’ Vision Not Ash

Although many Game Of Thrones fans have been struggling to accept it, Daenerys Targaryen is now “The Mad Queen.” In last week’s episode, “The Bells,” she unleashed her dragon fire on the innocent people of King’s Landing after the city surrendered. It was a massacre that surprised many, while others claimed that it was all foreshadowed because the Mother Of Dragons had a tendency to burn her enemies and traitors.

One of the previous scenes that people have cited as a key point of foreshadowing is Daenerys’ vision in the House Of Undying back in Season 2, Episode 10. At one point, she’s in a surreal replica of the throne room at Kings Landing and there’s a pale colored substance around her and falling through huge holes in the ceiling. Many have been speculating that substance was ash because of the recent episode and surmising that it foretold the carnage that Daenerys would wreak on the city.

But a behind-the-scenes video from Season 2 reveals that the Special Effects Supervisor, Stuart Bridson, used fake snow in the scene.

“We snow up the who whole throne room,” he said. “Then we have falling snow, so we’ll have foam machines which spray out foam with wind machines blowing snow across.”

As Nerdist reports, when you listen to the director’s commentary, he calls the substance snow and describes the scene as being Christmas-like.

Now, some might argue that perhaps the crew had no idea about Dany’s ending because the showrunners were hiding it.

But as a video on The Talking Thrones Youtube channel, as Emilia Clarke, the actress who plays Daenerys, walks around in this fake snow, you can hear the theme song for the White Walkers is playing in the background. This seems like a signal to the audience that we are meant to associate the scene with them and not with the Mother Of Dragons.

Loading...

Unfortunately for the people who hate the abrupt Mad Queen transition, it can’t be changed although there’s a petition out there that’s trying to make it happen. It’s on Change.org and currently has well over 600,000 signatures

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the call to action reads. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

The final episode of Game Of Thrones airs on May 19 on HBO.