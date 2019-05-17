Jenelle Evans Holds Hands With Husband After Leaving Court

Jenelle Evans was in court on Thursday in an attempt to regain custody of her kids. According toUs Weekly, Jenelle and her husband’s request to take their children home with them was denied. According to the report, Child Protective Services removed the children after the hearing.

Last week, Jenelle’s son was removed from her care, being picked up from daycare by his paternal grandmother. The former Teen Mom 2 star confirmed the reports the following week and said she was “fighting” to get her son back. However, her daughter and stepdaughter were then removed from the couple’s care.

Everything started after Jenelle’s husband reportedly killed her French bulldog, Nugget. The dog had reportedly nipped the couple’s 2-year-old daughter. Jenelle confirmed that the dog was “gone forever” in a post she shared to Instagram.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

With the post, she shared a photo of herself with the French bulldog and added the hashtags “heartbroken” and “distraught.”

Following Thursday’s court hearing, Us Weekly published photos of the couple leaving court. In the photos, the two are holding hands as they walk away. The mom of three is wearing blue pants with a white shirt, but she never looks at the cameras. Her husband looks back at the cameras and his beard is noticeably trimmed.

Following the dog incident, Jenelle was let go from the hit MTV show Teen Mom 2. She had shared her life with audiences for nearly 10 years, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, on the Season 9 finale of the show, Jenelle said she would not leave her husband for the show.

Filming Jenelle’s segments over the past season had been difficult for production. They were unable to film when David was around and, if he showed up, they had to shut down production. To try and get some footage of the mom of three, they arranged for her to film in other places including Florida with fellow cast member Briana DeJesus.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, MTV released a statement on May 7 saying they had not filmed with Jenelle since April 6 and that they had “no plans” to share her story on the new season. The Teen Mom 2 reunion will air on Monday and the cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B.