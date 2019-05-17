Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Hannah Godwin Responds To Kelly Ripa’s Diss Of The Show

'Bachelor' nation is responding to Kelly Ripa's diss on the reality show.

The Bachelor franchise is one of the most popular reality series on television. Many people of all ages and backgrounds like to join together on Monday evenings to enjoy the show together and see what sort of drama unfolds. Nevertheless, the show is not for everyone. It’s certainly not for Kelly Ripa, who completely dissed the show on-air earlier this week.

On the May 14th episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa spoke out about what the show conveys, emphasizing that women shouldn’t be on television publicly fighting over a man. It’s safe to say that Bachelor nation wasn’t pleased with her remarks, and many have spoken out to stand up for the show, according to TMZ.

While the contestants of each season of the Bachelor are different, the storyline typically remains pretty consistent. There is only one bachelor and dozens of women competing for his attention. Often, things get pretty ugly. Ripa explained what she doesn’t agree with about the whole concept.

“You guys, you know how I feel about the show, it disgusts me. I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies, we are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

Things got a little awkward on Thursday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, when the current Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, appeared on the show. Brown was given the coveted title of the new bachelorette after having her heart broken on Colton Underwood’s season. She merely laughed off Ripa’s diss while on air.

Brown called her decision to go on The Bachelor “one of the most empowering things that I ever have done.”

Hannah Godwin, another contestant from Underwood’s season, said that while she could see where Ripa was coming from with her remarks, she really is in no position to judge since she’s never been in the shoes of one of the contestants.

“She hasn’t been in that situation herself,” she said.

Godwin appeared to be the frontrunner for the majority of Underwood’s season. However, in the end, she went home brokenhearted after Underwood broke up with her with the intention of pursuing Cassie Randolph. Randolph had initially left the show prematurely after feeling pressure to be ready for an engagement upon the show’s conclusion. Luckily, she and Underwood were able to work through their differences and remain in a relationship now.

Godwin wasn’t the only one to speak out against Ripa’s slam. Chris Harrison, the show’s longtime host, posted a very direct tweet in response.