Braless Demi Rose Puts Her Booty On Display In Backless Black Gown

It’s been a while since Demi Rose Mawby has posted anything on social media. Given that the gorgeous model has been enjoying a lavish getaway in Tunisia for the past three weeks, it’s easily understandable why she hasn’t been in touch with her 9 million Instagram followers for a few days.

While her absence from the online medium has been noted, the Instagram sensation is making a strong comeback. Earlier today, Demi took to the popular social media platform to drop a sizzling photo – and got some viral attention in the process.

The English beauty went full glam for her latest Instagram snap. If her previous vacation pics from Tunisia have all been – almost without exception – sweltering bikini shots, the photo she chose to share today channeled her inner femme fatale in a different way.

Taking a break from posing in scanty beachwear, Demi poured her bountiful curves into a fabulous evening gown that made her look more seductive than ever. For her latest Instagram photo share, the curvaceous bombshell donned a show-stopping black satin gown – a daring open-back design that hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places. Boasting delicate spaghetti straps that further drew the eye toward her naked back, the spectacular dress clung to every curve in sight, accentuating her taut waistline and voluptuous hips.

Given the place and the time of day that the photo was taken, Demi most likely slipped into the backless satin gown to enjoy an elegant night out. The 24-year-old stunner put her internet-famous booty on full display in the skin-baring snap. Posing with her back turned to the camera, she unabashedly flaunted her shapely posterior, driving her legions of fans into a frenzy.

The ravishing brunette looked every inch the siren in the head-turning satin gown. As she looked over her shoulder with a smoldering gaze, Demi arched her back to bring her voluptuous derriere into focus. The provocative pose also drew attention toward Demi’s buxom curves as well, showcasing her jaw-dropping figure in a memorable display. In fact, the bodacious model gave fans quite a generous glimpse of her busty assets, flashing some serious sideboob in the entrancing photo.

Demi topped off her look with a stylish Dior bag, a classy white piece decorated with exquisite black detailing. She wore her long, dark tresses with a mid-part that beautifully framed her gorgeous face and added a splash of color with a bold red lip stick.

Unsurprisingly, her latest photo stirred quite the reaction among her vast base of admirers, garnering more than 11,000 likes within five minutes of having been posted. At the time of this writing, the snapshot has been live for an hour and has amassed over 53,000 likes, in addition to 400 comments.

“Yasssss bishhhh,” read one message, trailed by a trio of fire emojis.

“Simply ravishing,” penned another fan.

“Black swan,” quipped a third person, while another Instagram user wrote, “The most beautiful lady in the world…,” ending their message with a heart emoji.

In classic Demi Rose style, the stunning model accompanied the photo with a cheeky caption, writing, “Look back at it.”

“Trust me I’m looking,” replied one of her fans, adding an eyes emoji and a laughing crying emoji to their comment.