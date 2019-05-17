‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Shows Off New Tattoo

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her daughter Vaeda in February and now she is showing off the tattoo that she got last month for her newborn baby.

Catelynn shared the photo of the tattoo to Instagram. The new ink is on her right foot and is a rainbow-colored footprint of baby Vaeda’s footprint. Below the rainbow footprint, Vaeda’s name is written in cursive. Catelynn explained the reason that the tattoo is rainbow colored is because Vaeda is the couple’s rainbow baby.

Back in September, Catelynn announced that she and Tyler were expecting baby number three. She revealed the news to US Weekly at the time and opened up about expecting after having a miscarriage.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited. It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness.”

Audiences were introduced to Catelynn and Tyler on their Season 1 episode of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. On the show, Catelynn learned that she was pregnant and she and Tyler struggled with whether or not to raise their baby or to place her for adoption. The couple decided to place their daughter for adoption. They then went on to share their story on Teen Mom OG where the cameras followed them after the adoption. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, into the world on New Years Day 2015. Later that year, the couple tied-the-knot.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn and Tyler will be coming back to TV this summer as the new season of Teen Mom OG is set to premiere on MTV. The trailer for the new season revealed that the cast members have been sharing their stories publicly for a decade. In the trailer, old scenes were shown along with new scenes that will appear in the new season.

On the new season, viewers will have the opportunity to follow Catelynn’s pregnancy and possibly even be introduced to baby Vaeda.

Fans were shocked to learn that Catelynn and Tyler had picked the name Vaeda for their daughter. Initially, they had revealed they were going to name their baby Tezlee. However, they eventually decided on a different name.

The new season of Teen Mom OG airs June 10 on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Catelynn, Tyler, and their family as well as the rest of the cast.