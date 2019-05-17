‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Finale Spoilers: Episode 6 Details Reportedly Leaked Online

A new alleged leak by a Reddit user reveals what might happen in the final episode of 'Game of Thrones.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent post on Reddit was deleted after it was claimed that it contained actual leaked details about Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Now, a new post also has claims of leaked information pertaining to the Season 8 finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones. How true are those details about Episode 6, though?

SPOILER ALERT: This article speculates on potential leaks regarding Episode 6 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

According to BGR, the same Reddit user who leaked correct information about Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8 is back again with new information about Episode 6. For those that are really eager to be potentially spoiled regarding the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones, the details are revealed below.

This is your last chance to turn away.

As Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) are walking through the destroyed King’s Landing, they find not only Jaime Lannister’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) golden hand but the remains of both him and his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey).

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) kills the remaining Lannister army at the behest of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

Daenerys accuses Tyrion of treason. He takes off his pin and claims he no longer wants to be her Hand. Daenerys then has Tyrion imprisoned.

Jon confronts Daenerys as she sits alone on the iron throne and they argue about her orders to kill the Lannister army. Jon then backs down and tricks her into believing he has come around to her way of thinking. He then stabs Daenerys and kills her.

HBO

Drogon mourns Daenerys’ death and then burns the iron throne.

Grey Worm takes Jon Snow as his prisoner. When the council, which includes Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), demands Jon’s release, Tyrion points out that the new King or Queen should decide their fates. And, while the initial idea given by Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) of having the leader voted in democratically is rejected, they do eventually vote on a leader. This leader turns out to be Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and he declares Tyrion to be his Hand.

Tyrion tells Jon that his punishment is to return to the Wall and rejoin the Night’s Watch.

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) says she won’t return home to Winterfell. Instead, she is going to explore whatever is west of Westeros.

The final scene of Episode 6 of Game of Thrones is apparently a montage that shows Arya on a ship and Sansa back in Winterfell.

However, for those that were bitterly disappointed that Jon never petted his direwolf, Ghost, before giving him away to Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), the news is good. Jon apparently doesn’t return to the Night’s Watch. Instead, he heads further north and finds Tormund and gives Ghost that most-deserved petting.

HBO

For those that want more information about Game of Thrones spoilers via potential leaks, a Reddit post has been set up in the subreddit called r/freefolk. This post includes all of the alleged leaks for Episodes 4 to 6, as well as their sources. However, it is up to individuals to decide which of the leaks they believe to be true.

And as per usual with any allegedly leaked details for Game of Thrones, including the ones listed above for Episode 6, viewers just have to tune in next Sunday night to find out if they are true or not.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6, the series finale, on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.