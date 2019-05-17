‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Leather Bikini On Instagram

Temperatures are soaring over on Jasmine Sanders’ Instagram account, and her millions of followers are absolutely loving it.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turned up the heat even more with a sexy new snap shared to her Instagram account on Thursday, May 16. The 27-year-old sizzled as she posed on the beach, staring down the camera with a sensual look and rocking a seriously skimpy ensemble that was sure to turn some heads.

Jasmine left very little to the imagination in an itty-bitty set of black bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The cheeky design of the barely-there number put the babe’s curvy booty completely on display for the camera, while the thin strings tied low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. The blonde bombshell skipped the matching bikini top in the sexy snap, instead sporting a see-through mesh tank top that fell down her arms in a sensual fashion, exposing her toned back.

The social media sensation — better known by her nickname Golden Barbie — rocked a beauty look that was just as eye-popping as her tiny ensemble. The stunner wore her signature blonde locks in loose curls that messily framed her face, drawing attention to her minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty went completely wild for the latest addition to her Instagram account. At the time of this writing, the steamy shot has already racked up more than 3,000 likes from her 3.4 million fans within just half an hour of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments from follower complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote, while another noted that Jasmine was her “favorite babe out there.”

Others noted that they had cast their vote for Jasmine to take the title of 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year.

Earlier this week, Jasmine and some other babes from the bikini-clad magazine stopped by Us Weekly to reveal what they do to prepare for the photo shoots. For Jasmine, there are two things she eliminates from her diet — alcohol and dairy. She also noted that she steps up her exercise regime to get ready for the camera, recalling that she even asked her trainer for a favor after a busy two weeks of traveling before her photo shoot.

“I had my trainer Kirk at Dogpound open up the gym at 2 a.m.,” she explained. “He was literally sleeping.”