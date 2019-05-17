Curvaceous Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Flaunts Famous Booty In Tight Snakeskin Skirt

Ashley showed off her plentiful curves in a snakeskin pencil skirt and form-fitting crop top on Instagram.

Ashley Graham has been blessed with bountiful curves and she’s not afraid to flaunt them. On Thursday, the gorgeous plus-size model turned up the heat on Instagram with a sizzling snap, proving time and again that the modeling industry had good cause for hiring her.

Earlier today, the curvaceous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to unveil a sweltering snap from her latest Marina Rinaldi campaign. For the sexy pic, Ashley poured her hourglass curves into a head-turning tight pencil skirt, a lavish green jacquard design in an eye-catching faux snakeskin pattern. She completed her look with an equally form-fitting black crop top – one that showed a little bit of cleavage, showcasing her busty assets in a tasteful display.

Posing next to a white cushion couch, on the backdrop of a large, sun-drenched window, Ashley looked phenomenal in the curve-clinging ensemble. The 31-year-old stunner showed off all of her best assets in the skin-baring snap, giving fans an eyeful of her voluptuous curves.

Photographed as she applied the finishing touches on her makeup, Ashley flashed her midriff, exposing her flat stomach and taut waistline. Portrayed from the side, the buxom beauty put her curvy backside on display in the saucy pic, flaunting her internet-famous posterior with utmost confidence and a heavy dose of sex appeal.

Ashley looked every inch the siren in the tighter-than-skin skirt and skimpy crop top. Turning her head toward the camera as if caught by surprise by the photographer, the Addition Elle lingerie model looked directly into the lens with an intense gaze, parting her plump lips in a seductive way.

For her latest Instagram shot, Ashley wore her chestnut-brown locks in a relaxed style, with a mid-part that beautifully framed her face. The celebrated model accentuated her pretty features with naturally-looking makeup, which included dark eyeliner, masterfully applied mascara, and a touch of nude lip gloss.

As she posed next to the elegant-looking sofa, Ashley showcased another piece of her head-turning attire – a deep green jacquard jacket in a matching snakeskin print as the skirt, which she had laid on the couch cushions.

“Is there anything sexier than snake skin on snake skin [sic]?” Ashley wrote in the photo caption.

As expected, her post didn’t go unnoticed by her 8.4 million Instagram followers. The photo garnered more than 182,000 likes in addition to over 700 comments. While many people wrote to inquire whether the skirt and jacket ensemble were indeed faux snakeskin, others took the opportunity to compliment the model on her incredible beauty.

“HOW CAN SOMEBODY BE SOOOOO BEAUTIFUL!!!!,” penned one overly enthusiastic fan, ending their message with a trail of heart eyes emojis.

“First thought. Mermaid,” commented another.

“That color on you is perfection,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“That booty though!!” read another message, trailed by a trio of heart eyes emojis.

One very supportive Instagram follower of Ashley’s had this to say.

“Real or Fake skin??? These comments are annoying… keep inspiring queen [heart emoji].”

This latest photo comes just two days after Ashley showed off her curvaceous derriere in a leopard-print dress on Instagram, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.